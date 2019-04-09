Nigel Farage Reads Out And Responds To Messages From Brexit Critics

Nigel Farage read out and responded directly to a number of critics on Tuesday night, including one who branded him a Brexit “turncoat”.

The LBC presenter and MEP addressed the criticisms as Theresa May met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister has been trying to shore up another delay to Brexit ahead of a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels tomorrow.

Earlier in the day she also visited German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Nigel described Mrs May’s trip across Europe as a “shameful moment in our nation’s history”.

Nigel Farage took time out of his LBC show to respond to criticisms. Picture: LBC

And through out the show, he responded directly to LBC listeners either criticising him or Brexit.

One branded him a “turncoat” for suggesting a delay was better than leaving with the PM’s deal.

Another listener tried to talk-up the prospect of an EU army.

While a third compared Brexit as to a train without a destination.

