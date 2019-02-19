Heartbreaking Call On Social Care Brings Emily Thornberry To Tears

This call from a woman whose parents both needed full-time carers left Emily Thornberry in tears.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary was discussing the government's policy on social care and received call after call from people who were struggling to care for an elderly relative.

But the one caller who really hit home was Jamie from Crawley. Her mother was left paralysed following an operation that went wrong and her father has dementia.

She revealed that the care package they were given for their mother was six hours short each week and the pressure was on the family to make up the shortfall.

Emily Thornberry was very emotional hearing Jamie's call. Picture: LBC

After listening to the story, a very emotional Emily said: "She's paralysed from the neck down. If the family hadn't rallied around, would she just be left for six hours a week?

"You've got responsibility for kids. You've got responsibility for a job. And now you've got a responsibility for a paralysed mum as well. And your dad has dementia.

"This is social care today.

"I bet you never knew this until this happened to your mum, how bad the system was."

Watch the heartbreaking call in full at the top of the page.