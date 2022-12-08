15 children have now died from Strep A since September, official figures show

8 December 2022, 16:23 | Updated: 8 December 2022, 18:03

The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.
The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.

By Chris Samuel

15 children under the age of 15 have have now died from Strep A in the UK since September, the latest UK Health Security Agency figures show.

New data for England shows the death count since September has risen to 13.

The other two deaths were recorded in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Strep causes illnesses include skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever, and strep throat.

But while most infections are mild, the bacteria can sometimes cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

Since September, the UKHSA said there had been 652 reports of the invasive form of the disease, which is higher than during the same period over the last five years.

The victims include Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who died last month, and Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, who passed away on Monday after contracting the infection.

In the current season of Strep A infections, there have been 85 cases in children aged one to four.

So there have been 85 cases in children aged one to four this season, compared to 194 cases in that age group across the whole of the last high season in 2017/2018.

That compares to 194 cases in that age group across the whole of the last high season in 2017/2018.

Buckinghamshire schoolboy Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, died last month of the infection.
Buckinghamshire schoolboy Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, died last month of the infection.

It's thought the rise in cases is because of large amounts of bacteria and increased social mixing, the UKHSA added.

The agency said there is no current evidence that a new strain is circulating.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, became the ninth child to die from the infection in the current outbreak.
Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, became the ninth child to die from the infection in the current outbreak.

The National Pharmacy Association has pointed to "blips" in the liquid penicillin supply chain, while the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies said pharmacists across the country have reported not being able to restock many types of antibiotics.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said there is no antibiotics shortage, but pharmacists have complained of shortages of the drugs, including the liquid version of penicillin often given to children.

