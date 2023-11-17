Everything we know about the Autumn Statement- from Inheritance Tax cuts to energy bills help

17 November 2023, 11:43 | Updated: 17 November 2023, 11:53

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce Inheritance Tax cuts in the autumn statement
Jeremy Hunt is set to announce Inheritance Tax cuts in the autumn statement. Picture: Alamy

By Olivia Stringer

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to announce the government's spending plans for the year ahead on Wednesday, in the Autumn statement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Among the measures set to be announced are Inheritance Tax cuts and a crackdown on benefits claimants.

Here's a roundup of what we know so far:

Tougher benefits rules

Mr Hunt is set to announce that benefits claimants who fail to engage with their job centre or reject work offered to them will have their claim closed after six months.

This means that they will have to register again if they want to keep receiving benefits, and during this time will lose access to extras such as free prescriptions and legal aid.

Additionally, measures set to be put in place in late 2024 will mean welfare claimants who fail to find work after 18 months will have to undertake a work experience placement.

Discussing the changes, the Chancellor said: "These changes mean there's help and support for everyone [to find work] - but for those who refuse it, there are consequences too.

"Anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers will lose their benefits."

Follow the latest on the Autumn Statement on Global Player, the official LBC app

Inheritance Tax cuts could be announced in the Autumn Statement
Inheritance Tax cuts could be announced in the Autumn Statement. Picture: Alamy

£1,000 off energy bills for agreeing to pylons

LBC has learned that the government plans to offer households £1,000 for agreeing to have pylons installed in their area.

People will also be offered money for local projects such as GP services and new roads if they accept the new pylons.

The proposed plans have caused backlash from campaigners, who say help should not be based on where you live.

Matt Copeland, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at National Energy Action said: "This would be unconscionable.

"To give support based on geography, rather than need, would create a huge postcode lottery and leave millions of households cold at home this winter."

"Surely that is not a desirable outcome for any government."

Read more: I will deliver an autumn statement for growth, says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Read more: Hunt considers further support for businesses ahead of autumn statement

Inheritance Tax cuts

The Treasury is reportedly planning to cut inheritance tax by half and lower the tax for small businesses.

Inheritance tax is currently charged at 40% on estates worth over £325,000, with an extra £175,000 for estates passed down to relatives.

The Treasury is reportedly planning to cut the rate to 30% and increasing the threshold at which it is charged.

The threshold at which small businesses pay tax is set to be increased from £85,000 to £90,000.

Mr Hunt is set to make a final decision on these measures over the weekend, after being handed the final forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Council Tax to increase by £120

Another measure set to be announced in the Autumn Statement is a £120 rise in Council Tax for the average family.

Mr Hunt will state that councils will be able to raise their Council Tax rates by up to 5% from April.

The increase will allow most local authorities to charge more than £2,000 a year for Band D houses in 2024/25.

You can watch the Partygate questioning live on Global Player.
Follow the latest on the Autumn Statement on Global Player, the official LBC app. Picture: Global Player
Fuel Duty could be set to increase
Fuel Duty could be set to increase. Picture: Alamy

Fuel Duty increase

The Chancellor is reportedly under pressure to raise fuel duty after it was cut by 5p in 2022.

It is thought that the tax could be raised by at least 2p, to make up the £5 billion that was lost due to the cut.

This would mean that fuel duty would rise by 55p a litre for petrol and diesel.

Changes to Pension Triple-Lock

The Treasury is rumoured to be planning to announce changes to the Pension Triple-Lock, which guarantees that pension rates will rise by either the rate of inflation, 2.5%, or the rate of wage increases over the past year.

Under the planned changes, bonuses could be scrapped from the wage growth calculations.

Any changes to the Triple Lock will be controversial as the government pledged not to alter it in their last election manifesto.

The Mortage Guarantee scheme could be extended
The Mortage Guarantee scheme could be extended. Picture: Alamy

First-time buyer help

The government is considering extending the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, to help more first-time buyers get a loan with a 5% deposit.

The scheme was extended last year and is set to end in December 2023, but it could be extended for another year.

Hope for Income Tax cuts

Mr Hunt is under pressure from his party to cut taxes but has so far ruled this measure out.

However, tax cuts could occur if the government meets its plans of halving inflation, Robert Jenrick recently told the BBC.

Read more: Households could get £1k off electricity bills in exchange for pylons in their area, Jeremy Hunt to reveal

Read more: Hunt to receive key OBR forecast as Tories eye inheritance tax cuts

ISA reforms

A shake-up of the ISA system is another measure thought to be on the cards.

This could include a simplification of the system, a new ISA with a higher allowance, and the scrappage of the single ISA allowance.

Stamp Duty changes

Homeowners who make their houses more energy efficient within two years of purchasing could get a partial Stamp Duty rebate, under new plans set to be announced in the Autumn statement.

The threshold at which people start paying stamp duty could also increase.

The rate is currently 5% of the value of a property over £250,000 and 10% of the value of properties over £925,000.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hydes Bar Norton in Stockton-on-Tees said it had no choice but to introduce the charge

Pub charges drinkers £1 per half hour to use outdoor heaters

Gaza Strip

Aid to Gaza halted with communications down for second day

Atkins and Barclay have been singled out

'Deep concern' over 'potential conflicts of interest' as questions emerge over careers of reshuffled ministers' partners

Exclusive
James Cleverly replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary on Monday

'I've spent more time with James Cleverly this week than with Suella Braverman in the last year', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

Ferdinand Marcos Jr

US and Philippines sign nuclear co-operation pact

Rohingya refugees

240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after being refused by residents

Bin Laden's views are being shared on TikTok

Fury as young TikTok users promote Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' justifying terror attacks over Israel-Hamas war

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted murder

Man tries to push woman in front of Leicester Square tube station in attempted murder

Critical Infrastructure - The National Grid

Households could get £1k off electricity bills in exchange for pylons in their area, Jeremy Hunt to reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Exclusive
Experts warn that around a year’s worth of dentistry appointments were lost as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Children 'having all 20 baby teeth surgically removed' amid dental crisis

Officers should ditch words like "policeman", Staffordshire Police guidance says

Cops told to ditch phrases like 'policeman' and 'victims of' in 'woke' new guidance

Narendra Modi

Modi urges leaders to unite in face of challenges from Israel-Hamas war

Joe Biden

Biden signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and physical abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu admits Israel has 'not been successful' in reducing civilian casualties - blaming Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Lack of fuel shuts down communications across Gaza

Christine Keeler

Justice for Profumo affair icon Christine Keeler 'finally in sight', son says

Possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to inhale it, became illegal last week

Laughing gas ban should be enforced like heroin, as police response to ‘low-level drugs’ slammed as ‘pathetically weak’
India Tunnel Collapse

Drill bores into tunnel rubble in India to create escape for 40 trapped workers

The former Home Secretary has revealed what she thinks Rishi Sunak's legislation is lacking.

Sacked Suella Braverman reveals five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

Johnson was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe.

Adam Johnson's girlfriend 'finds engagement ring' as ice hockey star was 'planning to propose' before his death
The star has had to pull out of Saturday's scheduled show due to an injury.

Amy Dowden shares 'heartbreaking' reason for pulling out of Strictly days after finishing chemo treatment for cancer
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Two boys, 12, charged with murder after man, 19, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, as family pay tribute
Snoop Dogg has said he's 'giving up smoke' in a new post.

Drop it like it's pot: Snoop Dogg claims he's 'giving up smoke' in shock announcement - but fans are unconvinced

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit