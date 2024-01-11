Police investigate poison pen letter telling Birmingham family to take ‘vomit-inducing’ accent ‘back to Brummyland’

The note as in Iorwerth Avenue, Aberystwyth. Picture: Google Maps/Dyfed-Powys Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Police are investigating a poison pen letter left at a family's home in Aberystwyth calling the Birmingham accent ‘vomit-inducing’.

The family found the note stuck to their property in Iorwerth Avenue, Aberystwyth on January 8.

The letter called the family “low life” and said they should take their "accents back to Brummyland".

Warning: Letter contains terms that may be offensive

It read: "Iorwerth Ave was once a quiet, pleasant residential area until a load of sh** from the Midlands hit it.

"Low-life like you should be forced to live in fenced in tinker sites preferably back where you come from.

"Why don't you take your clapped out, crappy boats, jeeps, cars and your hideous vomit inducing accents back to Brummyland and please take a few thousand other yaw yaws (sic) with you."

The letter is being investigated as a hate incident. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

Dyfed-Powys Police said they are investigating the letter as a “hate incident”.

A force spokesman said: “An offensive note was left outside a property that has caused distress to the occupants.”

"The note was left just after 7pm on the evening of January 8. Officers would like to speak with the individual who left the note.

"If you have any information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help inquiries, please get in touch."