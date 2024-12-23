Firefighters battle 'significant' blaze in Birmingham as multiple fire crews dispatched and road closed

Firefighters have been fighting a blaze in the Sparkhills area of south Birmingham. Picture: Isaac Zintaan

By Kit Heren

Multiple fire crews are battling a "significant" fire in Birmingham, emergency services said.

The fire broke out in Sparkhill, in south Birmingham, in the early hours of Monday morning.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "We have multiple crews in attendance at a fire on Stratford Road, Sparkhill involving a significant fire at a mixed commercial and residential premises.

"Please avoid the area, where possible."

Sparkhill fire

There have been no reports of any deaths or injuries from the fire.

The cause is not yet known.

The fire appears to be on a commercial premises on the ground floor, with residential homes above.

Images from the scene show firefighters tackling the blaze, as well as bemused onlookers walking through the heavy smoke that spilled out onto the street.

The fire has led to road closures and travel disruption.

Bus company NX West Midlands said: "Due to an Emergency service lead incident on Stratford Road Sparkhill 6 are on diversion in both directions via: Showell Green Lane, Yardley Wood Road, Wake Green Road and College Road.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."