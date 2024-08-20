Embattled Boeing grounds entire 777X test fleet after defect found in engine

An employee looks at a Boeing 777X flight test aircraft at the Everett Delivery Center on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Boeing has been forced to ground its entire 777X test fleet after engine component failures.

The 777X, Boeing's latest aircraft, first took off in 2020, but has had delays in getting certified because of technical issues.

But the Federal Aviation Administration gave the 777X the go ahead for test flights ahead of starting passenger services later on.

But a flaw was discovered in a recent test flight to Hawaii. Later tests found the same problem in two other planes.

Boeing had planned to get the passenger service launched in 2025, but some believe it will not begin until mid-2026 after the latest setback.

Boeing employees build 777 aircrafts under production at the Everett Production Facility on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington. Picture: Getty

The airline said: "During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed," Boeing said.

"Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready.

"We are keeping the FAA fully informed on the issue and have shared information with our customers."

Boeing has been beset by technical problems in recent years, with the CEO Dave Calhoun earlier in August as the firm fights to repair its reputation.

A Boeing 777X. Picture: Getty

The company has faced intense scrutiny after a brand-new 737 Max 9 jet was forced into an emergency landing in January.

In 2018 and 2019, 346 people were killed when two of the company’s Max 8 jets crashed.

In January, a brand-new 737 Max 9 jet was forced into an emergency landing following a terrifying cabin panel blowout.

No-one was injured during the incident.