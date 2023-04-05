Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Four children killed in nursery attack as man, 25, breaks into daycare centre armed with hatchet in Brazil
5 April 2023, 15:16 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 15:26
Four children have been killed after a man armed with a hatchet attacked a nursery in Brazil.
Three others were taken to hospital while the 25-year-old man was arrested in Blumenau, in the country's south.
He climbed over a wall to get into the nursery, reports say.
Firefighters said the man was armed with a hatchet.
Parents were seen weeping at the Cantinho do Bom Pastor private daycare centre.
Brazil's president Lula said: "There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenceless children."
Santa Catarina's state governor Jorginho Mello said: "May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain."
School attacks were uncommon but in recent years the tragedies have become more frequent.
Last week, a teacher was stabbed to death by a student who wounded others in Sao Paolo.