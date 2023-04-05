Breaking News

Four children killed in nursery attack as man, 25, breaks into daycare centre armed with hatchet in Brazil

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

Four children have been killed after a man armed with a hatchet attacked a nursery in Brazil.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three others were taken to hospital while the 25-year-old man was arrested in Blumenau, in the country's south.

He climbed over a wall to get into the nursery, reports say.

Firefighters said the man was armed with a hatchet.

Parents were seen weeping at the Cantinho do Bom Pastor private daycare centre.

Brazil's president Lula said: "There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenceless children."

Santa Catarina's state governor Jorginho Mello said: "May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain."

School attacks were uncommon but in recent years the tragedies have become more frequent.

Last week, a teacher was stabbed to death by a student who wounded others in Sao Paolo.