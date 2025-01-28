Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is 'not sad' their marriage ended as he reveals 'weirdest thing' about relationship

28 January 2025, 17:20

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari has insisted that he is 'not sad' their marriage ended as he revealed the 'weirdest thing' about their relationship.

The pair dated for several years after Asghari appeared in her Slumber Party music video back in 2016.

They went on to get married in June 2022 before splitting two years later.

Opening up about the relationship, Asghari said he stayed "grounded" while they were together, adding that her life in the spotlight "didn't mess up my mind".

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Kate and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Rivalry podcast, Asghari said: "Divorce and break-ups suck for anybody but I always had the mindset of 'I'm not sad it's over', I'm grateful and happy that it happened. 

"It was a very difficult time, we were in a relationship for seven years and there was so much we went through as a couple and it was a beautiful experience.

"You have to just appreciate that it ever happened than to dwell and be sad."

He said the weirdest thing to confront in their marriage was Spears' conservatorship.

He explained: "One day I start learning about what the conservatorship is, and that's when I was like, 'Wait a minute. I thought I'm in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?'

"That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I've witnessed in my life."

Asghari said the best thing he could do was provide support for Spears.

"This was my experience in life that I had to go through very gently because if you do anything wrong, you say the wrong thing..." he said.

Spears was in a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, which meant her father, Jamie Spears, had total control over her life.

