Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt expected to freeze fuel duty again - after dire opinion poll ratings for Tories

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt out jogging in Westminster the day before the Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Jeremy Hunt is set to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty once again in this year's Budget, which is expected to cost the Treasury around £5 billion.

It is the 14th year in a row that the fuel duty freeze would be in place.

A damning poll issued yesterday put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Budget after PMQs tomorrow.

