James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt expected to freeze fuel duty again - after dire opinion poll ratings for Tories
5 March 2024, 08:36 | Updated: 5 March 2024, 08:40
Jeremy Hunt is set to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty once again in this year's Budget, which is expected to cost the Treasury around £5 billion.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
It is the 14th year in a row that the fuel duty freeze would be in place.
A damning poll issued yesterday put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.
Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Budget after PMQs tomorrow.
Follow the latest developments live below
What would Andy Street do if he were Chancellor for the day?
The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, has been with LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning, taking calls from members of the public.
Caller Daniel asked Mr Street what changes he would bring in if he were Chancellor of the Exchequer for the day ahead of tomorrow's Budget.
Mr Street's response?
1. Cut national insurance, not inheritance tax, to increase consumer spending
2. Offering subsidies to business who invest in new sectors
3. Continue business rate holidays
Mr Street also said he would consider scrapping the 'tourist tax', though it is not at the top of his list.
Listen back on GlobalPlayer where you rewind live radio.
LBC Views: From the New Economics Forum
Jeremy Hunt to extend 5p fuel duty cut
Jeremy Hunt is set to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty once again in this year's Budget, which is expected to cost the Treasury around £5 billion.
The chancellor will extend the fuel duty freeze for the 14th year in a row and a temporary 5p cut will be extended, Whitehall sources have suggested.
Fuel prices rose dramatically in the wake of Russia's invasion in Ukraine, and even rose by 4p a litre last month, though they remain significantly down from the peak sparked by the war.
Mr Hunt is reportedly scrambling to make tax cuts an affordable part of tomorrow's Spring Budget, the last before the next general election.
It comes after a damning poll put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.
Budget 2024
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on Wednesday. It will be a hugely significant moment for the country and is likely to be the final Budget before a general election.
The Tories are facing a huge challenge ahead of an election. Polling issued yesterday put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.
Ahead of tomorrow's Budget we will be bringing you the latest coverage