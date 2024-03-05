Live

Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt expected to freeze fuel duty again - after dire opinion poll ratings for Tories

5 March 2024, 08:36 | Updated: 5 March 2024, 08:40

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt out jogging in Westminster the day before the Budget
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt out jogging in Westminster the day before the Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Jeremy Hunt is set to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty once again in this year's Budget, which is expected to cost the Treasury around £5 billion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is the 14th year in a row that the fuel duty freeze would be in place.

A damning poll issued yesterday put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Budget after PMQs tomorrow.

Follow the latest developments live below

What would Andy Street do if he were Chancellor for the day?

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, has been with LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning, taking calls from members of the public. 

Caller Daniel asked Mr Street what changes he would bring in if he were Chancellor of the Exchequer for the day ahead of tomorrow's Budget.

Mr Street's response?

1. Cut national insurance, not inheritance tax, to increase consumer spending

2. Offering subsidies to business who invest in new sectors

3. Continue business rate holidays

Mr Street also said he would consider scrapping the 'tourist tax', though it is not at the top of his list.

Listen back on GlobalPlayer where you rewind live radio.

Kieran Kelly

LBC Views: From the New Economics Forum

EJ Ward

Jeremy Hunt to extend 5p fuel duty cut

Jeremy Hunt is set to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty once again in this year's Budget, which is expected to cost the Treasury around £5 billion.

The chancellor will extend the fuel duty freeze for the 14th year in a row and a temporary 5p cut will be extended, Whitehall sources have suggested.

Fuel prices rose dramatically in the wake of Russia's invasion in Ukraine, and even rose by 4p a litre last month, though they remain significantly down from the peak sparked by the war.

Mr Hunt is reportedly scrambling to make tax cuts an affordable part of tomorrow's Spring Budget, the last before the next general election.

It comes after a damning poll put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.

Read the full story

Asher McShane

Budget 2024

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on Wednesday. It will be a hugely significant moment for the country and is likely to be the final Budget before a general election.

The Tories are facing a huge challenge ahead of an election. Polling issued yesterday put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.

Ahead of tomorrow's Budget we will be bringing you the latest coverage

For more explanation about the Budget click here

Asher McShane

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday approaches

Leila Khaled, who hijacked planes, will appear via video link at a fundraiser hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Andy Street wants police to look at the event

'I'm not comfortable with it': West Mids Mayor to speak to police as fury grows over Palestinian hijacker’s fundraiser talk
Taylor Swift performing in 2019 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Taylor Swift steals show at Asian summit as Singapore defends tour stop deal

Dave's joint production company, co-owned with his wife Liliana Orzac was worth £1.4 million.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' massive fortune revealed following his death from cancer aged 66

Andy Street taking calls from the public on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Tory MP's claim that Birmingham has 'no-go areas' was 'ridiculous', West Midlands Mayor tells LBC

A Russian ship named Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey en route to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 (Burak Gezen/AP)

Ukraine ‘sinks Russian warship’ in the Black Sea using high-tech drones

South China Sea

Philippine and Chinese vessels collide in disputed South China Sea

Thangam Debbonaire said that culture should be "accessible for everyone" and that the British patriotic song can make many feel left out.

Rule, Britannia! is 'alienating', says Labour MP after musician suggests classic could be replaced with folk music

Israeli troops near the border with Gaza (L) and (R) Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah

Hamas attackers raped women’s corpses, UN report finds

US Army Apache helicopters take off at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 4, 2024 (Kwon June-woo)

North Korea threatens military steps in response to US-South Korean drills

Fernando, 28, and Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a group of men while travelling across India

Brazilian travel vlogger who was 'raped as she travelled India with her husband' given £9,500 in compensation

Lancashire Police want to speak to Mickey Blundell

Police issue urgent 'do not approach' warning after woman has chemical thrown in her face

The proposed fund has been described as 'anti-Christian'

Calls for Church of England to raise £1bn to make amends for historic links to slavery labelled 'anti-Christian'

Jeremy Hunt will freeze fuel duty for the 14th year in a row

Jeremy Hunt to extend 5p fuel duty cut in Budget boost for drivers after damning poll predicts Tory wipeout

Congress of both houses of parliament at the Palace of Versailles

Bill approved in France that makes abortion a constitutional right

Baldwin Set Shooting

Ammunitions supplier says only dummy rounds were supplied to Rust movie set

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarus Crackdown

Thousands convicted in Belarus during sweeping crackdown on dissent

Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother
George Galloway will aim to unseat Angela Rayner in the general election

George Galloway aiming to field 100 candidates in general election, as he looks to unseat Labour's Angela Rayner
Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip

Israel escalates criticism of UN agency in Gaza

Soldiers guard the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Gangs try to seize control of Haiti’s main airport in latest attack on key sites

Sam Kerr

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr accused of racially harassing police officer

Donald Trump

Supreme Court restores Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day

Princess of Wales pictured for first time since abdominal surgery as she continues her recovery
Robin Close in Rowley Regis

Woman arrested for murder after ten-year-old girl found dead near Birmingham

Revellers killed on October 7 at the Nova music festival

UN envoy says ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe Hamas committed rapes on October 7

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour
Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort
Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit