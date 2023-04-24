Caroline Crouch's killer sent love letters by twisted fans as prison guards baffled by bags of mail

Caroline's killer is serving a 27-year jail term for her murder. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Caroline Crouch's killer husband is receiving bags of love letters and prison guards are astounded by how many sick people are writing to the murderer.

Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos murdered 19-year-old Caroline then tried to get away with it by faking a robbery.

He killed their dog and tied himself up in a bid to make it look like he had been a victim too, claiming intruders suffocated his young British-born wife to death.

But he failed to get away with it, with police unravelling his lies and the 34-year-old ending up with 27 years behind bars.

Now, guards have revealed that despite his high profile crime, he is being inundated with "fan mail" from women.

An anonymous prison officer at Malandrino Prison in Greece told The Sun: "We read, as is protocol, all the mail and have been left astounded.

"They are written by women, Greek women, who say they are in love with him.

Caroline Crouch's killer has been receiving love letters. Picture: Alamy

"They believe he is innocent, that Crouch's murder wasn't premeditated and everything happened in the heat of the moment."

Anagnostopoulos is trying to get his sentence overturned, arguing mitigating circumstances over the murder, with his defence lawyer claiming it was not premediated and he has been a "model prisoner".

Caroline, who met the killer when she was 15 on Alonnisos island, married him just days after turning 18.

She suffered a "long and agonising death" at his hands in May 2021, a coroner said.

Anagnostopoulos pinned her down and suffocated her with a pillow in their Athens home.

The pilot tried to claim robbers killed Caroline. Picture: Social media

He tried to concoct a version of events that would mislead investigators and even hugged Caroline's mother Susan at a memorial service.

But data on her smart watch led to investigators figuring out the truth.

It showed how her heart rate climbed when he tried to suffocate her.

The couple's girl, Lydia, is with Susan in the Philippines. The pilot's parents can speak to her one hour a week over video call.

Caroline's family hopes to get her body to the Philippines so she can leave Greece forever.