CCTV released in hunt for missing sisters, 14 and 15, as police issue urgent appeal after teens pictured with suitcases

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have released CCTV footage in the hunt for missing teen sisters who disappeared from Halifax home.

Halima Ahmed, 15, and Khadeeja Ahmed, 14, were reported missing from their home in Halifax, West Yorkshire at 8am on Wednesday morning.

It's believed the teens disappeared from their home overnight.

CCTV footage released by police shows the pair walking with what appear to be suitcases.

One of the sisters had a bright pink backpack and a small silver suitcase.

The grainy CCTV still also shows the other sister was carrying a small pink suitcase.

Police have said a manhunt is now underway for the teenagers.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Halima Ahmed, 15yrs & Khadeeja Ahmed, 14yrs, are currently missing from Halifax.

"Wearing dark coloured clothing with head scarves. One had a bright pink back pack and a small silver suitcase.

"The second had a small pink suitcase. Any sightings please ring 101 quoting log 301."