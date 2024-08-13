Last sighting of missing 12-year-old girl in railway station 20 miles from home, as search enters second day

13 August 2024, 08:41

Police are searching for missing Katie Spice
Police are searching for missing Katie Spice. Picture: Kent Police

By Kit Heren

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katie Spice was last seen in her home town of Sittingbourne in Kent at around 4pm on August 11.

She was later captured on CCTV at about 5pm leaving Canterbury East railway station, which is a 25-minute train journey away.

She is described as 5ft, 2ins tall, slim, and with long black hair and brown eyes.

Katie Spice
Katie Spice. Picture: Kent Police
Katie Spice
Katie Spice. Picture: Kent Police
A previously released image of Katie
A previously released image of Katie. Picture: Kent Police

In the CCTV image, which police have released, Katie is wearing white shoes, black leggings and a pink top.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 12-0140.

