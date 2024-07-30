Six-year-old girl found 'safe and well' after going missing in south east London

Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A six-year-old girl who went missing from a housing estate in south east London has been found "safe and well" after a massive search, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, named Eudine, was reported missing at around 10.40pm Monday night from Thamesmead.

Officers said they were "extremely concerned for her welfare" as they launched an appeal.

But they said shortly before 10 on Tuesday: "We are very pleased to report that six-year-old Eudine has been found safe and well.

"Thanks very much to everyone who shared the appeal."

UPDATE: This CCTV footage was captured in Defence Close, Thamesmead at around midday yesterday. It is the last confirmed sighting of Eudine.



Please call 999 with any information. Give the reference 8259/29JUL https://t.co/yPnn3xLyJH pic.twitter.com/ZUaDnnm6Xj — Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) July 30, 2024

Eudine was wearing a light pink, long-sleeves set of pyjamas, while also wearing a white bag with a daisy design.

In a statement, the force said: "Eudine was seen alone on CCTV at around midday.

"We are extremely concerned for her welfare and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to find her.

"We're asking local people to call us straight away with any information about her whereabouts.

"If you live in Thamesmead or nearby, please check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage."Please call 999 if you see her or if you have any information."