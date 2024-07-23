Jay Slater autopsy reveals exactly how missing teenager died with tragic finding

Jay, 19, went missing on June 17 after attending a music festival in Tenerife. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

An autopsy performed on the body of Jay Slater has provided a heartbreaking insight into the 19-year-olds final moments.

The Lancashire teen vanished in Tenerife on 17 June after setting off back to his accommodation from the NRG music festival which he had attended with two friends.

Last week, the Spanish Civil Guard located his body close to where he disappeared in the the Rural de Teno Park.

A Civil Guard spokesman stated that Jay's injuries included several broken bones, stating: "The body of the man located yesterday has been identified of that as Jay Slater through fingerprint comparison and identification.

The result of the preliminary autopsy points to the cause of death being a fall or plunge from height due to the broken bones he suffered."

Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after the NRG music festival in Tenerife. Picture: Social media

This comes as a source tells the Mail Online that Jay's loved ones have found some "very small comfort" from the likelihood that Jay's death had been instantaneous.

Following the formal identification of his body, his mum Debbie Duncan released the following statement: "I just can't believe it – we're here with the embassy staff waiting for an update and now it's come – the worst news.

"I just can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken."

The teenager's family flew out to help with the search for him and are now making plans for his repatriation and funeral.

The head of British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global, Matt Searle, has been supporting them since the disappearance.

He previously said that they were expected to travel back to the UK on the same plane as his body.

Dozens of troops during the search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17. Picture: Alamy

The search for Slater in the Masca area of Tenerife. Picture: Getty

The remains were found in the village of Masca, not far from the £40-a-night two-bedroom Airbnb where he was staying when he vanished - a remote cottage called Case Abuela Tina, meaning Grandma Tina's house.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

