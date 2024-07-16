GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

GoFundMe will work with Jay Slater’s family on the “next steps” for a fundraiser that raised over £58,000 after Spanish police discovered the teen’s body on Monday.

Spanish authorities today confirmed human remains found in Masca, Tenerife were that of 19-year-old Jay Slater.

As part of the four-week search, a GoFundMe was set up by his friend, Lucy Law, which was partly being used to fund the hunt for the teen.

As of July 16, it has raised over £58,000.

A spokesperson for the fundraising site has said they are in “regular contact” with Slater’s family to determine what to do with the cash.

"We are in regular contact with Jay's family and will work together with them in the coming weeks on the next steps around the funds donated,” a spokesperson told The Sun.

This comes as Slater’s mum, Debbie Duncan, paid tribute to her “beautiful boy.”

She said: "I just can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy.

“Our hearts are broken."

Fingerprints were used to identify Slater’s body, a court official confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that the injuries present on the body were consistent with falling from a cliff.

Jay from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared 29 days ago following a night out with friends on the Canary island.

Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search. Picture: alamy

"It looks as if he fell from a height so he would most likely have been killed instantly and he wasn't there for a long time," a family spokesman said on Tuesday morning.

Adding: "The whole family is absolutely broken" but they "appreciate the remoteness" of the area.

The body is believed to have been discovered with Jay's clothes and belongings.

Jay’s close friend Lucy Law, who was the last known person to speak to Jay, today shared a touching tribute to the teen.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Honestly lost for words."Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was (sic) one of a kind Jay and you'll be missed more than you know.

"I'm sure you'll 'have your dancing shoes polished and ready' waiting for us all.

"We all love you buddy. Fly high."