Live Breaking News

Multiple casualties as dozens of police and ambulances rush to 'major incident' in Southport as knifeman held

A major incident has been declared in Southport and a huge police presence is at the scene. Picture: @ChauffeurWest/Twitter

By Kit Heren

A major incident is underway in Southport, with dozens of police officers at the scene.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Witnesses in the Merseyside seaside town have suggested that stabbings have taken place.

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Hart Street at around midday.