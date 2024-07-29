Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Multiple casualties as dozens of police and ambulances rush to 'major incident' in Southport as knifeman held
29 July 2024, 12:55 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 13:19
A major incident is underway in Southport, with dozens of police officers at the scene.
Witnesses in the Merseyside seaside town have suggested that stabbings have taken place.
Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Hart Street at around midday.
Multiple casualties in Southport as 'critical' incident declared by police
- Several casualties after a knifeman launched an attack in Southport
- Police said a man had been detained and a knife had been seized at the scene
- Huge emergency services presence with multiple air ambulances
- ‘Critical police incident’ declared
Where is Southport?
Southport is a seaside town about 20 miles north of Liverpool.
It is one of the most popular coastal resorts in the UK.
The town has a population of just under 100,000.
Locals urged to stay away from town centre
Police have urged locals to stay away from the town centre after the reported stabbing, which has resulted in a 'critical incident'.
Residents have reported local streets have been closed off after the attack, as emergency services work.
Public told to stay away
Police have told members of the public to avoid the area if possible.
Merseyside Police say there is no wider threat to the public.
A man was detained and police seized a knife.
Police, fire and ambulance crews are all at the scene.
The incident is being treated as ‘critical’ by police
'Residents lock doors and windows'
A resident from a street near the incident told the Liverpool Echo they have locked their windows and doors.
They said: "We've locked ourselves in to stay safe. We can hear constant sirens and choppers overhead."
Attack 'took place in a daycare centre', eyewitness tells LBC
Jack Mitchell, who works on Hart Street in Southport, told LBC he believed the building where the attack took place was a daycare centre.
"It's just a few houses up the road, I think it is a daycare but it's just on a residential street," he said.
The local told LBC his colleague had seen "kids being carried out of one of the houses."
Images from the scene
'A number of reported casualties' as knifeman caught
Police said: "We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a major incident this morning, Monday 29 July.
"At around 11.50am, we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing.
"There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.
"Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.
"Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident.
"There is no wider threat to the public.Follow us for further updates."
'Children injured'
A worker at Bridge Cafe on Hart Street said she had been informed that there were children injured but was unable to offer any further details
"Major incident" in Southport
Emergency services have been called to a street following a "major incident" in Southport
Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Hart Street, Southport at around midday today.
Dozens of police are at the scene.