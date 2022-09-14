Center Parcs holidaymakers now told they can stay on funeral day - but all facilities closed

Center Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Things got worse for Center Parcs holidaymakers today after organisers told people they will be allowed to stay on-site on the day of the Queen's funeral, but all facilities will be closed.

The park was forced into a humiliating u-turn on its plans to close for the Queen's funeral on Monday after furious holidaymakers lashed out.

But now, in response to one customer who was aggravated at being ‘kicked out’ on Monday 19th, Center Parcs responded: “We recognise leaving the village for one night is an inconvenience, we have listened and made the decision to allow guests to remain on village on Monday, however, the village will still be closed, so guests will need to remain in their lodges.”

When asked whether holidaymakers would be effectively under house arrest, they clarified: “You will be allowed to walk around the village, but the facilities will be closed.”

One angry holidaymaker wrote: “Why don't you just stay open and continue as business as usual?

"I'd imagine a big chunk of staff won't care about the funeral, just ask staff who want to work to come in and pay them time and a half like any bank holiday?

"Your reputation is in tatters because of this.”

Another said: "Center Parcs holding their guests hostage as a mark of respect for the Queen, a sentence I did not have on my 2022 bingo card."

Customers had been told they would be turfed out at 10am on Monday September 19 for 24 hours, forcing them to find alternative accommodation.

However, after having been inundated with complaints, Center Parcs offered to allow guests on "longer duration breaks" to remain on site.

Despite relaxing the rules guests will not be able to use any facilities.

In a statement, the holiday firm said: "Like many businesses we have taken the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday September 19.

"This decision was taken as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

"We have contacted all the guests due to arrive on Monday September 19 and offered them a number of different options. Our villages will be open to welcome guests on Tuesday September 20.

"The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday September 19.

"We have however reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.

"The villages will still remain closed on Monday and we will be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on that day."

Our visit was for family time after my wife has gone through chemo, radio and surgery for grade 3 breast cancer......talk about kicking a family that is already down. Thanks CP....won't be holidaying with you again — Mapperley Red (@MapperleyRed17) September 13, 2022

Customers said that they stood to "lose hundreds of pounds" following the initial announcement on Tuesday morning.

King Charles approved a bank holiday for the Queen's funeral on Monday, but it was left up to businesses to decide whether they close.

Announcing the original decision, Center Parcs said: "Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19 September at 10am as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

"Guests who were due to arrive on Monday 19 September should not travel, we will reopen on Tuesday 20 September to welcome guests.

"We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey. All impacted guests will receive an email from us today."

Holidaymakers reacted angrily to the news, with some warning they would never visit Center Parcs again.

One wrote: "Our visit was for family time after my wife has gone through chemo, radio and surgery for grade 3 breast cancer......talk about kicking a family that is already down.

"Thanks CP....won't be holidaying with you again."

Have been on the phone in que for 50 minutes to complain, have emailed to complain twice but they have bounced back. This is giving me a shocking impression of how center parcs is being run. — Monkap (@Boxbatard) September 13, 2022

David Tomlinson, writing on Twitter, said: "We are at the park now, and are staying for two weeks. What do you propose we do on Monday as we have nowhere to go, and it’s too far for us to drive home, and then drive back the next day?"

He added: "I appreciate this is an unprecedented event, but you had all of Friday to make a decision, but instead waited until this weeks guests were booked in. Guest services don’t know what is happening to those here for longer than a week."

Meanwhile a Twitter user identified as Ross said: "It would appear respect only flows one way, and that respect for your guests is not something that is a priority.

"An appalling decision, made worse by the lack of any kind of recompense for those who are now unable to use facilties that they have paid for on Monday. Unacceptable"

Others took to the Center Parcs Facebook page, with one writing: "We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday – with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home!

"Where the hell are we supposed to go for one night?! It’s that or cancel some or all of the much-anticipated holiday!

"Sorry, but this is an awful, awful decision that has left us devastated. By all means close the restaurants and activities, but let us stay on the park!!"

Don’t bother calling- all their phone lines are engaged!! Honestly not one to complain but if you make a decision like this you need to have people available to speak to. I called up a couple of days ago to check this wouldn’t happen and was ASSURED it wouldn’t by your team 🤕 pic.twitter.com/0pq6QRM9ST — Molly Cheesley (@molcheesemusic) September 13, 2022

Complaints also extended to Center Parcs' handling of affected customers, with many reporting they waited nearly an hour on the phone to speak to staff.

One said: "Have been on the phone in queue for 50 minutes to complain, have emailed to complain twice but they have bounced back. This is giving me a shocking impression of how center parcs is being run."

Another woman said she waited to talk to a customer representative for 52 minutes only to get through and be hung up on.

Molly Cheesley said: "Cancelling 1/4 of someone’s £800 holiday with 72 hours notice is one thing, but leaving me on hold for 52 minutes, finally answering, asking me my name and then hanging up is not great customer service.."

She added in another Tweet: "Don’t bother calling- all their phone lines are engaged!!

"Honestly not one to complain but if you make a decision like this you need to have people available to speak to.

"I called up a couple of days ago to check this wouldn’t happen and was ASSURED it wouldn’t by your team."

Pretty disgusted at this. Had my week booked since Jan and youre now telling us less than a week before? Not ideal. If youre taking a day off our holiday I would rather be allowed to stay the Friday night than get a 30% discount. — Franki 💀 (@OhSoCasually) September 13, 2022

Center Parcs said customers who booked a seven day Friday-Friday break could chose to stay only for the weekend and receive a refund for the following Monday to Friday, or stay for three days from Tuesday and receive a refund for the weekend.

"You also have the option to cancel your full 7-night stay with a full refund," the email added.

"To cancel your break kindly complete this form and we'll automatically issue a refund back to the last card you used to pay for your booking."

The firm added customers can also receive a full refund on pre-booked activities and restaurants if these are cancelled before they are due to start.

Center Parcs has six parks across the the UK and Ireland.