Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

A "small number" of cans of Coca-Cola and Appletiser have been recalled in the UK after testing abroad revealed elevated levels of the chemical chlorate. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Cans of Coca-Cola and Appletiser in the UK have been recalled in the UK as tests abroad has revealed they contained a dangerous chemical linked to serious health problems.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A 'small number' of drinks are being recalled after tests abroad revealed dangerous levels of chlorate, a chemical linked to health issues, especially in children.

The drinks were first recalled in parts of Europe because of high levels of the chemical.

Chlorate, a chemical compound, is typically found in food products as a result of chlorine disinfectants, which are commonly used in water treatment and food processing.

It comes after the company recalled Appletiser, Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero were pulled from the shelves in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Read more: US Department of Justice sacks officials who worked on criminal investigations into Donald Trump

All affected cans have the production codes from 328 GE to 338 GE, which can be found on the base of the can. Picture: Alamy

The company also confirmed five different product lines were sent to the UK by the end of last year, and those items have already been sold to consumers.

Exposure to high levels of chlorate can cause health problems including thyroid problems, especially among children and babies.

Read more: Heathrow expansion ‘won’t go ahead’ if it breaks net zero targets, Ed Miliband says

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said: "Following ongoing dialogue with the UK Food Standards Agency, we are recalling a small number of imported cans of 6x250ml Appletiser multipacks which were sent only to supermarkets in the UK.

"We are also removing a small amount of tall, imported cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero, which were sent only to cafes and restaurants during a limited time period.

"All affected cans have the production codes from 328 GE to 338 GE, which can be found on the base of the can."

Affected batches of Coca-Cola and Fuze Tea were delivered in France. Picture: Alamy

"The majority of Coca-Cola products, including standard cans, and all glass and plastic bottles sold in the UK are not impacted.

"Whilst independent analysis concluded that the likelihood of any associated risk of feeling temporarily unwell from consuming these products is very low, for the reassurance of consumers, we encourage anyone with an affected can to please call our customer service team on 0800 227711 who will be able to help.

"No other Coca-Cola products are affected by the issue.

"The quality and safety of our products is our top priority and we're sorry that on this occasion, a small number of our products have not met our high standards, and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."