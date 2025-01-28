Warnings as Coca-Cola issues major recall of products due to potentially high levels of chlorate

Coca-Cola products in the UK are being investigated because they might contain a dangerous chemical. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Coca-Cola products in the UK are being investigated as they might contain a dangerous chemical.

They've already recalled drinks in parts of Europe because of potentially high levels of chlorate.

Chlorate, a chemical compound, is typically found in food products as a result of chlorine disinfectants, which are commonly used in water treatment and food processing.

According to the company’s statement, cans and glass bottles containing higher-than-acceptable levels of chlorate have been distributed across several European countries, including Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, since November of the previous year.

The company also confirmed five different product lines were sent to the UK by the end of last year, and those items have already been sold to consumers.

The affected products encompass a range of popular beverages, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Minute Maid, Sprite, and Tropico, all of which are part of Coca-Cola’s international bottling and distribution network in Belgium.

Exposure to high levels of chlorate can cause health problems including thyroid problems, especially among children and babies.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson told the BBC: “Independent expert analysis concludes that any associated risk for consumers is very low.

”Affected batches of Coke and Fuze Tea were delivered in France but currently the recall order did not apply to the French market, it added.

The company said it had not received any consumer complaints in the UK and had “alerted the authorities on this matter and will continue to collaborate with them”.