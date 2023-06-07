Channel migrants to be housed in cruise ships for the first time as thousands stay in barges across UK

Two cruise ships are set to be used for housing Channel migrants (stock cruise image). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Channel migrants are set to be housed on two cruise ships for the first time as thousands are put up in barges across the country.

Rishi Sunak revealed earlier in the week that two more giant vessels will be used for migrant accommodation and they have since been confirmed to be passenger liners.

They will house up to 1,000 migrants between them but the ships’ names remain unknown, according to the Mail.

Despite not being used for Channel migrants before, cruises were used to host Ukrainian refugees in Scotland.

Speaking in Dover on Monday, Mr Sunak said: "To reduce pressures on local communities, we’ll also house people on ships.

"The first will arrive in Portland in the next fortnight. And we’ve secured another two that will accommodate another 1,000."

One of the vessels is thought to be heading for Merseyside, with another expected to be moored at Teesport.

A spokesman for Wirral Council said: "No decisions have been made and conversations are continuing with the Home Office."

Rishi Sunak in Dover on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Newcastle, Felixstowe in Suffolk, Harwich in Essex and the Royal London Docks are also being considered, The Guardian said.

Meanwhile, Dorset Council confirmed it would not launch legal action over the Home Office's decision to site a vessel which can house around 500 migrants in Portland Port.

The council leader and the county's police and crime commissioner (PCC) had voiced concerns about the port's decision to allow the Bibby Stockholm to dock.

But in a statement on Tuesday a council spokesperson said: "After much careful consideration, Dorset Council has decided to not pursue legal action to challenge the Home Office's decision to site a barge for asylum seekers in Portland Port.

"Based on specialist legal advice, and the experience other councils have had across the country, any legal action we take is unlikely to be successful and would incur high costs to Dorset taxpayers.

"We are committed to working with the Home Office and our partners to ensure minimal impact to public services for local people and that provision for the asylum seekers is properly resourced and is effective."