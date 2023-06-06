Rishi Sunak defends new barges as he says migrants will ‘stop coming’ if they know ‘they won’t get to stay’

6 June 2023, 00:33

The Prime Minister announced the new plans in Dover on Monday.
The Prime Minister announced the new plans in Dover on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Prime Minister has claimed his plan “to stop the small boats is working” as he announced two new barges for asylum seekers.

Rishi Sunak said the new vessels will slash the almost £6m-per-day spent on hotels for asylum seekers and will ease pressure on communities.

Two further barges will be used to house around 1,000 asylum seekers he announced, as he admitted there is still a ‘long way to go’ on tackling the issue.

Defending his stance, the prime minister said migrants will "stop coming" if they know "they won’t get to stay".

Speaking at Dover on Monday, he said: “I will not rest until the boats are stopped. With grit and determination, the government can fix this – and we are using every tool at our disposal.”

He said the stop small boats plan is “starting to work”, as he announced crossing were down 20% on the last year.

The prime minister’s announcement also addressed a protest held by a group of asylum seekers in central London last week about their hotel accommodation.

A group of about 40 migrants refused an offer to stay in Pimlico hotel, the Comfort Inn, after they were asked to sleep “four people in a room” made for two on Wednesday.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Mr Sunak shared new stats on the number of small boat crossings.
Mr Sunak shared new stats on the number of small boat crossings. Picture: Alamy

Read more: ‘More than fair’ for migrants to share hotel rooms says Rishi Sunak - as he confirms two more barges

Read more: Rishi Sunak takes helicopter for short trip to south coast in journey that takes just an hour by train

Speaking during his speech on Monday, Mr Sunak said migrants must be prepared to share hotel rooms “where appropriate”.

He said: “We’re also making more efficient use of hotels by asking people to share rooms where it is appropriate to do so.

“If you’re coming here illegally, claiming sanctuary from death, torture, or persecution then you should be willing to a share a taxpayer-funded hotel room in Central London.”

The PM added that sharing rooms opened up an extra 11,500 places and would save taxpayers an extra £250m.

Housing migrants on barges has already been subject to scrutiny in the past, and the new plans have too.

Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover.
Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover. Picture: Alamy

Tory MP Richard Drax, an MP for South Dorset, told LBC: “I’m against it, and I have been since I was told it was coming from the Home Secretary.

“The barge is designed for 222 people en-suite, and it will have 526 on board… most of the rooms will be doubled, and some will have to have 3 or 4 inhabitants in there.”

“When they leave the port - if indeed they can get out, because this barge will be nothing more than a quasi-prison - when they go into Weymouth, what will they do? Who will monitor them?

“They’ve got £9 a week to spend - which isn’t much money - what happens if they disappear? None of these questions have been answered.”

The location of the new barges is expected to be announced soon and the government will reportedly do “extensive engagement with local communities” before they arrive.

