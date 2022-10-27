Dad held at knifepoint as thug robs him of £15k Rolex watch in Westfield car park

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been held at knifepoint while a thug robbed him of his £15,000 Rolex watch in Westfield car park.

He was attacked in front of his partner and 14-year-old daughter as he tried to get into his car at the White City shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush.

A masked man grabbed his hand as he went to open the car door, demanding he hand over the Rolex.

The owner handed it over before the mugger quickly fled the scene.

The watch was a 2021 Rolex Submariner, which usually sells for around £12,000 to £17,000.

The victim, in his 40s, contacted police, and later went on to reveal that the weapon used was a "military style" blade which had a "serrated edges", according to MyLondon.

He told a watch crime group that the family had been targeted and followed around the shopping centre for nearly 90 minutes before the theft took place.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 18:07hrs on Sunday, 16 October to reports of a knife-enabled robbery in the car park of Westfield, Ariel Way, W12.

"The victim, aged in his 40s, was opening his car door when he was grabbed by an unknown masked man, who demanded his watch and threatened the victim at knifepoint.

"The victim handed over his watch and the suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

"Officers, including armed officers, attended but there was no trace of the suspect.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue."

Anyone with information has been urged to call the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5375/16OCT.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.