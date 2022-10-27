Dad held at knifepoint as thug robs him of £15k Rolex watch in Westfield car park

27 October 2022, 23:51

A man had his watch stolen in the Westfield White City car park.
A man had his watch stolen in the Westfield White City car park. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been held at knifepoint while a thug robbed him of his £15,000 Rolex watch in Westfield car park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He was attacked in front of his partner and 14-year-old daughter as he tried to get into his car at the White City shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush.

A masked man grabbed his hand as he went to open the car door, demanding he hand over the Rolex.

The owner handed it over before the mugger quickly fled the scene.

The watch was a 2021 Rolex Submariner, which usually sells for around £12,000 to £17,000.

The victim, in his 40s, contacted police, and later went on to reveal that the weapon used was a "military style" blade which had a "serrated edges", according to MyLondon.

He told a watch crime group that the family had been targeted and followed around the shopping centre for nearly 90 minutes before the theft took place.

Read more: Moment father tries to fend off thugs who stole son's £100,000 watch armed with stun gun and a knife

Read more: CCTV shows moment thug smashes man's head before stealing his luxury Tag Heuer watch

The watch was believed to be a 2021 Rolex Submariner.
The watch was believed to be a 2021 Rolex Submariner. Picture: Alamy

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 18:07hrs on Sunday, 16 October to reports of a knife-enabled robbery in the car park of Westfield, Ariel Way, W12.

"The victim, aged in his 40s, was opening his car door when he was grabbed by an unknown masked man, who demanded his watch and threatened the victim at knifepoint.

"The victim handed over his watch and the suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

"Officers, including armed officers, attended but there was no trace of the suspect.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue."

Anyone with information has been urged to call the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5375/16OCT.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Martin

Female prison guard who had 'intimate' relationship with inmate and snuck him in female underwear 'faces significant jail sentence'
Pablo Mari has been stabbed in Milan

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari stabbed as supermarket attack leaves one dead and several injured

A last-ditch effort to restore devolved government at Stormont has failed

Northern Ireland fails to form executive in last-ditch effort to restore devolved government

Trevor Noah has been criticised for his comments

Brits slam US TV host Trevor Noah's claims of a racist backlash against Sunak, following LBC call

Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts

Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court

Door-to-door salesman jailed for selling 'off' fish to vulnerable pensioners to support heroin and crack addiction

Stock photo of hands toasting with glasses.

Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade
Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting

First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

Putin delivered another rambling speech

'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

1

Fines for dodging rail fares will soar from £20 to £80 in England from January, in first increase since 2005

Ash Regan has quit Nicola Sturgeon's government.

Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

Mr Musk said he does not want Twitter to become a hellscape

Elon Musk reveals why he is buying Twitter as he says he does not want platform to be 'free-for-all hellscape'

Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain

TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

1

Crime hits record high with 6.5m offences recorded in a year – including 2.1m violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found
Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester
Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' girl, 15, strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000
A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis
FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage
Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit