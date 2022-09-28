Police release CCTV in hunt for suspect after watch robbery in Fulham

Detectives have issued CCTV footage after a violent robbery in Fulham. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have released CCTV footage and an image of a man they want to speak to following a robbery in Fulham.

At around 12pm on Thursday, September 1, a man in his 50s was walking through Bayonne Park when he spotted the suspect approaching several members of the public.

He continued to walk out of the park when he was struck on the head by the suspect and fell to the floor.

The suspect slammed the victim’s head against the floor while ordering the victim to remove his Tag Heuer watch.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The victim tried to fight back but the suspect began to punch him and kick him repeatedly in the face. He then removed his watch before running off.

The suspect returned minutes later to steal the victim’s Motorola mobile phones too and then ran off southbound again on Paynes Walk.

He is a black male of an athletic build with short black cropped hair and light facial hair.

He was wearing a green hoodie jumper with light grey bottoms.

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries, including a fractured eye socket, severe bruising and swelling to his face.

Detective Inspector James Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was an extremely violent attack and my team need the help of the public to detain this man.

"We have specialist teams dedicated to tackling robbery and this proactive operation will continue across all of our boroughs.

"We are doing all we can to identify the person responsible before he can cause any further harm.

"We are asking anyone who was approached by this man in the park or who saw anything unusual to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3488/01SEP22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.