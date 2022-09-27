Stephen Lawrence's murderer 'acquired phone in prison and sent selfies from cell bragging about brutal killing'

27 September 2022, 23:03

David Norris (left), one of Stephen Lawrence's (right) killers, is believed to have acquired a phone in prison and has been sending selfies to people on the outside
David Norris (left), one of Stephen Lawrence's (right) killers, is believed to have acquired a phone in prison and has been sending selfies to people on the outside. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

One of Stephen Lawrence's killers has been placed in segregation in jail after allegations he got hold of a mobile phone and sent selfies of himself in his cell to friends outside.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed it is investigating the alleged security breach involving David Norris, warning that prisoners found with phones can expect longer jail terms.

Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993.

Read more: Man, 20, accused of beating and sexually assaulting his 16-year-old sister before disposing of her body

Read more: Royal Mail workers to strike for another 19 days including over Cyber Monday and in run-up to Christmas

But just two of his killers, Norris and Gary Dobson, were brought to justice.

Both were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

In May, a bid to move Norris to an open prison was blocked by then-justice secretary Dominic Raab amid fears he still posed a risk to the public.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Norris had been sending pictures of himself in his prison cell to friends on the outside, and using the smartphone to call and text friends, log onto Facebook and watch YouTube videos.

The newspaper said Norris had updated his WhatsApp status to indicate his eventual release from jail, claiming he would be "coming home in 2 to liven you all up".

It also said Norris wore Aviator-style sunglasses in the pictures, with a TV and Xbox in the background in his cell.

The paper said Norris boasted about his crime, saying he "never lost a wink of sleep over it".

Read more: 'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

Read more: Autumn's 'heaviest rain and strongest winds' set to hit the UK on Friday

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "We do not tolerate illicit phones in jail and prisoners found with them should expect to face longer behind bars.

"We have invested £125 million in tougher prison security measures - including X-ray body scanners that have intercepted over 20,000 attempts to smuggle contraband behind bars in the past two years."

Norris has been placed in segregation while an investigation is under way and could face further punishment depending on its outcome.

It is understood the Prison Service is conducting cell searches, while working to have any social media accounts potentially linked with Norris shut down.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police scene at Cadzow Glen park in Hamilton where the body of Amber Gibson was discovered

Man, 20, accused of beating and sexually assaulting his 16-year-old sister before disposing of her body

55mph winds are set to hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland

Autumn's 'heaviest rain and strongest winds' set to hit the UK on Friday

Royal Mail workers will strike over a number of busy periods including Cyber Monday and Black Friday

Royal Mail workers to strike for another 19 days including over Cyber Monday and in run-up to Christmas

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

Sussex Police have sparked fury after defending a transgender paedophile

Fury as Sussex Police defend trans paedophile who was jailed for sexually abusing seven children

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng leaving Downing Street

Kwasi Kwarteng 'confident' after mini-budget as Bank of England Chief warns of ‘significant’ response

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer says they would launch Great British Energy in their first year of government

'Great British Energy': Starmer pledges new nationalised firm to bring down bills

Angela Rayner told Andrew Marr comments made by Rupa Huq were "unacceptable"

'I don't know what was going on in her mind': Rayner brands Rupa Huq's comments about Chancellor 'unacceptable'

Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks

Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three 'unprecedented' explosions

Kier Starmer

Read in full: Kier Starmer speech at Labour conference

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra receives the award on stage of Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Liverpool and Glasgow will fight it out to host Eurovision 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Anglesey

William ditches royal investiture ceremony as Prince and Princess of Wales return to work in Anglesey

Keir Starmer

'Don't forgive, don't forget:' Keir Starmer slams Tories for 'crashing the pound' and 'losing control' of the economy

Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space

Queues of men fleeing conscription in Russia so big they can be seen from space

George gave cheeky response to classmate following spat at school

Prince George tells classmate ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in cheeky exchange

Shakira faces the prospect of up to eight years in prison and a hefty fine

Shakira to face trial in Spain over £13m tax fraud allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

(PA)

Woman hit by train while in police car is out of hospital

Russia Ukraine

Pro-Moscow officials say occupied areas have voted to join Russia

Biden

Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Europe Pipelines

Seismic network registers two explosions near Russian gas pipeline leaks

Russia School Shooting

Russia taking wounded from deadly school shooting to Moscow

Kazakhstan Russia Ukraine

98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after Putin’s military call-up

Tropical Weather Florida

Florida braces for major damage after Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds

Georgia Russia Ukraine

Tensions rise on final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany deliver russian gas directly from Russia

Sabotage claims after leaks detected in Russian gas pipelines

Turkey Iran Protest

Iranian legislator condemns protests over death of woman detained by police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09| Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London