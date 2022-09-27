Royal Mail workers to strike for another 19 days including over Cyber Monday and in run-up to Christmas

27 September 2022, 20:31

Royal Mail workers will strike over a number of busy periods including Cyber Monday and Black Friday
Royal Mail workers will strike over a number of busy periods including Cyber Monday and Black Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Royal Mail workers are to stage a further 19 strikes in the next two months in a deteriorating dispute over pay and conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Communication Workers Union announced that the action in October and November will be a mixture of single days and rolling action across Royal Mail Group's network.

The union said it will have a "dramatic impact" and will cover peak mail periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas build-up.

Read more: 'Don't forgive, don't forget:' Keir Starmer slams Tories for 'crashing the pound' and 'losing control' of the economy

Read more: Kwasi Kwarteng 'confident' after mini-budget as Bank of England Chief warns of ‘significant’ response

The union said the move follows a threat centred around the "outrageous" decision by Royal Mail Group's senior management to withdraw from major national agreements, push ahead with cuts to workers' terms and conditions and "completely sideline" the union.

The union said workers were facing the "fight of their lives to save their jobs"
The union said workers were facing the "fight of their lives to save their jobs". Picture: Alamy

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: "This is a significant announcement, but it is one which matches the level of anger our members feel at the way Royal Mail Group has treated them.

"The chief executive of Royal Mail Group is treating postal workers as if they are stupid.

"These are the same people that have kept the country connected and returned Royal Mail Group to record profit.

Read more: 'Great British Energy': Starmer pledges new nationalised firm to bring down bills

Read more: Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three 'unprecedented' explosions

"Postal workers across the UK now face the fight of their lives to save their jobs and the service they provide to every household and business in the UK.

"We call on everyone to stand with their local postal worker.

"If Royal Mail Group are allowed to get away with this then it sends a green light to every rogue big business in the UK.

"We will not stand by and see the Royal Mail Group become the next P&O but we need your backing to win."

The strikes are expected to affect deliveries on across Black Friday and Cyber Monday
The strikes are expected to affect deliveries on across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Picture: Alamy

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "On September 22, Royal Mail invited CWU to enter into talks through Acas to find a resolution to our dispute on change and pay.

"This evening, rather than responding to our offer of Acas talks, the CWU announced further damaging industrial action, once again taking the path of prolonging disruption over resolution.

"Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day and must change faster in response to changing customer demands.

"We operate in a competitive market, and our customers have choices.

Read more: William ditches royal investiture ceremony as Prince and Princess of Wales return to work in Anglesey

Read more: 'I don't know what was going on in her mind': Rayner brands Rupa Huq's comments about Chancellor 'unacceptable'

"Further strikes and resistance to transformation by CWU will only make our financial position worse, and threatens the long-term job security of our postmen and women.

"The CWU has a responsibility to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business and engage urgently on the changes required.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU's continued strike action will cause.

"We are doing all we can to minimise any delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

55mph winds are set to hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland

Autumn's 'heaviest rain and strongest winds' set to hit the UK on Friday

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

Sussex Police have sparked fury after defending a transgender paedophile

Fury as Sussex Police defend trans paedophile who was jailed for sexually abusing seven children

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng leaving Downing Street

Kwasi Kwarteng 'confident' after mini-budget as Bank of England Chief warns of ‘significant’ response

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer says they would launch Great British Energy in their first year of government

'Great British Energy': Starmer pledges new nationalised firm to bring down bills

Angela Rayner told Andrew Marr comments made by Rupa Huq were "unacceptable"

'I don't know what was going on in her mind': Rayner brands Rupa Huq's comments about Chancellor 'unacceptable'

Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks

Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three 'unprecedented' explosions

Kier Starmer

Read in full: Kier Starmer speech at Labour conference

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra receives the award on stage of Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Liverpool and Glasgow will fight it out to host Eurovision 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Anglesey

William ditches royal investiture ceremony as Prince and Princess of Wales return to work in Anglesey

Keir Starmer

'Don't forgive, don't forget:' Keir Starmer slams Tories for 'crashing the pound' and 'losing control' of the economy

Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space

Queues of men fleeing conscription in Russia so big they can be seen from space

George gave cheeky response to classmate following spat at school

Prince George tells classmate ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in cheeky exchange

Shakira faces the prospect of up to eight years in prison and a hefty fine

Shakira to face trial in Spain over £13m tax fraud allegations

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK.

Arctic blast arrives as torrential rain and 50mph winds set to batter UK

Video emerged of Russian conscripts being told to arrange their own medical supplies

Russian conscripts told to ‘stick tampons in bullet wounds’ and bring car first aid kits to the battlefield

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Pro-Moscow officials say occupied areas have voted to join Russia

Biden

Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Europe Pipelines

Seismic network registers two explosions near Russian gas pipeline leaks

Russia School Shooting

Russia taking wounded from deadly school shooting to Moscow

Kazakhstan Russia Ukraine

98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after Putin’s military call-up

Tropical Weather Florida

Florida braces for major damage after Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds

Georgia Russia Ukraine

Tensions rise on final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany deliver russian gas directly from Russia

Sabotage claims after leaks detected in Russian gas pipelines

Turkey Iran Protest

Iranian legislator condemns protests over death of woman detained by police

Shakira

Shakira to face trial accused of £13m tax fraud in Spain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09| Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London