Labour MP suspended from party after calling Kwasi Kwarteng 'superficially' black

By Emma Soteriou

Labour MP Rupa Huq has been administratively suspended from the party after calling Kwasi Kwarteng 'superficially' black.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer was under pressure to remove the whip from the politician over the remarks that were criticised by Angela Rayner and David Lammy as well as Tories.

In audio published online, Ms Huq can be heard discussing his elite school background, before adding that "you wouldn't know he is black" when listening to him on the radio.

The comments from the MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, appeared to have been made at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday.

Earlier this month, Mr Kwarteng became Britain's first black Chancellor.

Labour sources said Ms Huq has been administratively suspended from the party, and has therefore lost the party whip.

