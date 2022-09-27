'Great British Energy': Starmer pledges new nationalised firm to bring down bills

27 September 2022, 16:14

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer says they would launch Great British Energy in their first year of government
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer says they would launch Great British Energy in their first year of government. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Sir Kier Starmer announced that Labour will launch a new state-owned green energy company if they are elected to government at the next general election.

The opposition leader pledged that Labour would create Great British Energy in its first year of government, that would run on clean UK energy.

Keir Starmer will be interviewed by Nick Ferrari tomorrow morning, listen live on Global Player

He said the new company would take “advantage of the opportunities in clean British power, and because it’s right for jobs, because it’s right for growth, because it’s right for energy independence from tyrants like [Vladimir] Putin.”

Starmer said Great British Energy would be similar to France’s state owned EDF or Swednen’s Vattenfall. The company would partner with the private sector to increase capacity and establish the UK as a clean energy superpower with long-term energy security.

Starmer said: “Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan is a plan that will turn the UK into a green growth superpower. And driving the plan forward is a goal that will put us ahead of any major economy in the world. One hundred percent clean power by 2030.”

Read more: 'Don't forgive, don't forget:' Keir Starmer slams Tories for 'crashing the pound' and 'losing control' of the economy

Read more: Mortgage misery for millions as ten banks pull deals due to to plunging pound and first-time buyers face £1,100 payments

He acknowledged that there would be "tough battles on issues like planning and regulation", but Great British Energy would be key to getting the UK to net-zero emissions by 2030.

The Labour leader’s keynote speech at the party’s Liverpool conference came after days of financial market uncertainty in the wake of Chancellor Kwasi Kwateng’s mini-budget.

He told Labour members that Liz Truss’s government had crashed the UK economy to offer tax cuts to the richest 1%, something in which he said the public should not forgive the Conservatives for.

Starmer promised his Labour government would "get us out of this endless cycle of crisis".
Starmer promised his Labour government would "get us out of this endless cycle of crisis". Picture: Alamy

Starmer added that the Conservative government "haven't just failed to fix the roof, they've ripped out the foundations, smashed through the windows and now they've blown the doors off for good measure".

He promised that his Labour government would "get us out of this endless cycle of crisis" with a "fresh start, a new set of priorities and a new way of governing".

Labour’s Ed Miliband, the Shadow Secretary for Climate and Net Zero, said: “Labour will deliver an energy system for people and planet. Foreign governments own large parts of our energy system, and reap the wealth that flows from it.

“As we implement our clean power plan, it’s time to have our own publicly-owned domestic champion in energy generation, creating wealth and jobs in Britain.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sussex Police have sparked fury after defending a transgender paedophile

Fury as Sussex Police defend trans paedophile who was jailed for sexually abusing seven children

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng leaving Downing Street

Kwasi Kwarteng 'confident' after mini-budget as Bank of England Chief warns of ‘significant’ response

Breaking
Labour MP Rupa Huq and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

Labour MP suspended from party after calling Kwasi Kwarteng 'superficially' black

Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks

Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three mystery leaks

Kier Starmer

Read in full: Kier Starmer speech at Labour conference

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra receives the award on stage of Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Liverpool and Glasgow will fight it out to host Eurovision 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Anglesey

William ditches royal investiture ceremony as Prince and Princess of Wales return to work in Anglesey

Keir Starmer

'Don't forgive, don't forget:' Keir Starmer slams Tories for 'crashing the pound' and 'losing control' of the economy

Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space

Queues of men fleeing conscription in Russia so big they can be seen from space

George gave cheeky response to classmate following spat at school

Prince George tells classmate ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in cheeky exchange

Shakira faces the prospect of up to eight years in prison and a hefty fine

Shakira to face trial in Spain over £13m tax fraud allegations

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK.

Arctic blast arrives as torrential rain and 50mph winds set to batter UK

Video emerged of Russian conscripts being told to arrange their own medical supplies

Russian conscripts told to ‘stick tampons in bullet wounds’ and bring car first aid kits to the battlefield

King Charles carrying out official duties and inset of new monogram

The King’s new cypher revealed but it will be a while before it appears on post boxes and government buildings

Halifax and Virgin Money are two firms to pull deals after the Chancellor's mini-budget sent the pound into freefall

HSBC, Santander and Nationwide increase and suspend mortgage rates as banks pull deals due to pound crisis

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Man who left wife for Ukrainian refugee dumps her 'because he can't put up with her'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Europe Pipelines

Seismic network registers two explosions near Russian gas pipeline leaks

Russia School Shooting

Russia taking wounded from deadly school shooting to Moscow

Kazakhstan Russia Ukraine

98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after Putin’s military call-up

Tropical Weather Florida

Florida braces for major damage after Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds

Georgia Russia Ukraine

Tensions rise on final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany deliver russian gas directly from Russia

Sabotage claims after leaks detected in Russian gas pipelines

Turkey Iran Protest

Iranian legislator condemns protests over death of woman detained by police

Shakira

Shakira to face trial accused of £13m tax fraud in Spain

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds

Japan Abe Funeral

Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe honoured at divisive state funeral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09/2022 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London