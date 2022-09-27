'Don't forgive, don't forget:' Keir Starmer slams Tories for 'crashing the pound' and 'losing control' of the economy

27 September 2022, 14:07 | Updated: 27 September 2022, 15:58

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Sir Keir Starmer has said the public shouldn't forgive the Tories for the economic crisis as he accused them of 'losing control'.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-LABOUR
BRITAIN-POLITICS-LABOUR. Picture: Getty

In a speech delivered at the conference in Liverpool this afternoon, he said: "The Government has lost control of the British economy – and for what? They’ve crashed the pound – and for what? Higher interest rates. Higher inflation. Higher borrowing. And for what? Not for you. Not for working people."

He said Britain 'can't go on like this' a day after the pound crashed to its lowest in a decade.

In the hour-long speech he announced plans for a publicly owned energy company, a mortgage scheme to help first-time buyers as well as vowing to put an end to the cost of living crisis and put the NHS 'back in good health' by hiring thousands and thousands of new staff.

Starmer promised a Labour government would put an end to the cost of living crisis, create a stable economy, and help first time buyers - putting an end to buy-to-let landlords 'getting in their first'.

The NHS will be put 'back on its feet' with thousands of new jobs, including 10,000 extra nursing placements and doubling the number of district nurses.

He has promised that working people will be 'respected' and that if he gets into power there will be more affordable housing and fairer taxes.

He said that within the first 100 days of a Labour government, he would create more than a million new jobs which would mean 'cheaper bills and higher living conditions'.

Plans for support to help parents get back to work and mental health were also announced.

Here's the points he mentioned set out in more detail:

The Great British Energy Company

In the first year of a Labour government a new publicly-funded company will be set up to take advantage of 'clean' British power and working opportunities.

Pledges

  • Defeating the cost-of-living crisis
  • Reliable services for those who need them
  • Stable economy
  • NHS back in good health
  • More affordable housing
  • Fairer taxes
  • Higher wages
  • Secure jobs
  • A greener Britain
  • New technology

New government office for 'value for money'

Labour will make a new government office to make sure public spending targets are in the national interest.

He said: "We’re determined to reduce debt as a share of our economy. Every policy we announce will be fully costed. And we will set up an Office for Value for Money to make sure public spending targets the national interest.

"And we should be clear about what that means. It means not being able to do things – good Labour things – as quickly as we might like. That’s what responsible government looks like.

"Because if you lose control of the economy, if you act irresponsibly – as the Tories have in spectacular fashion – then you lose the ability to do anything. And working people pay the price."

Green Prosperity Plan

If Labour go into power, they will launch a 'Green prosperity plan' which will turn the UK into a 'green growth superpower'.

He explained: "And driving the plan forward is a goal that will put us ahead of any major economy in the world: 100 percent clean power by 2030.

"A huge national effort. An effort that will: double Britain’s onshore wind capacity, treble solar power, quadruple offshore wind, invest in tidal, hydrogen, nuclear.

"Back carbon capture. Commit to green steel production. New renewable ports. New gigafactories. And insulate 19 million homes.

"And what will it mean for working people? Cheaper bills and higher living standards."

Mortgages and homeowners

Labour unveiled a new target of 70% home ownership.

He explained: "No more buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners getting in first. We will back working people’s aspiration. Help real first-time buyers onto the ladder with a new mortgage guarantee scheme. Reform planning so speculators can’t stop communities getting shovels in the ground.

"My message is this if you’re grafting every hour to buy your own home Labour is on your side. Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today."

Four-part plan

To implement the pledges, a four-part plan was announced:

  1. Recruit, train and retain the best doctors, nurses, teachers and police officers
  2. Give them the best technology
  3. Make sure services are built around people
  4. Shift to a 'prevention first' policy

