Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three mystery leaks

Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Three mystery leaks are being investigated in the Nord Stream pipeline network that supplies Russian gas throughout Europe.

Nord Stream AG, the operator, said the simultaneous damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2, all caused in a single day, is “unprecedented”.

The cause of the sudden and unexplained leaks is unclear, but European authorities have not ruled out sabotage.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 sit on the bottom of the Baltic Sea and have been key flashpoints in the ongoing energy war between Europe and Moscow that continues to cripple many Western economies.

The pipeline networks run for 745 miles along the Baltic Sea. Picture: Alamy

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he believed the leaks were caused by sabotage.

Morawiecki said: "Today we faced an act of sabotage, we don't know all the details of what happened, but we see clearly that it's an act of sabotage, related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine.”

Denmark’s Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen said it was too early to come to conclusions. However, she added: "We are talking about three leaks with some distance between them, and that's why it is hard to imagine that it is a coincidence."

The Russian government also responded to the mysterious attacks. The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said he was “extremely concerned” about the leaks, and sabotage could not be ruled out.

Authorities have not ruled out sabotage. Picture: Alamy

The damage to the pipelines will not immediately affect the gas supply to Europe as neither network is in operation. However, the lines which stretch for 745 miles between the Russian coast and north-east Germany, still contain pressured gas.

The Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea set up a five mile exclusion after the discovery of the leaks to protect shipping.

Russia closed Nord Stream 1 for maintenance in August. The Kremlin blamed Western sanctions for causing technical difficulties and the temporary closure. Western leaders said this was a excuse to stop supplying gas to Europe.

Nord Stream 2 is yet to enter operation. Germany scrapped its licence of Nord Stream 2 on the cusp of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The EU has been determined to curb its reliance on Russian gas since the war began.

Nord Stream AG said they did not know when the gas network system would be operational again.