Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three mystery leaks

27 September 2022, 15:12

Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks
Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Three mystery leaks are being investigated in the Nord Stream pipeline network that supplies Russian gas throughout Europe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nord Stream AG, the operator, said the simultaneous damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2, all caused in a single day, is “unprecedented”.

The cause of the sudden and unexplained leaks is unclear, but European authorities have not ruled out sabotage.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 sit on the bottom of the Baltic Sea and have been key flashpoints in the ongoing energy war between Europe and Moscow that continues to cripple many Western economies.

The pipeline networks run for 745 miles along the Baltic Sea
The pipeline networks run for 745 miles along the Baltic Sea. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Mortgage misery for millions as ten banks pull deals due to to plunging pound and first-time buyers face £1,100 payments

Read more: Arctic blast arrives as torrential rain and 50mph winds set to batter UK

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he believed the leaks were caused by sabotage.

Morawiecki said: "Today we faced an act of sabotage, we don't know all the details of what happened, but we see clearly that it's an act of sabotage, related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine.”

Denmark’s Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen said it was too early to come to conclusions. However, she added: "We are talking about three leaks with some distance between them, and that's why it is hard to imagine that it is a coincidence."

The Russian government also responded to the mysterious attacks. The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said he was “extremely concerned” about the leaks, and sabotage could not be ruled out.

Authorities have not ruled out sabotage
Authorities have not ruled out sabotage. Picture: Alamy

The damage to the pipelines will not immediately affect the gas supply to Europe as neither network is in operation. However, the lines which stretch for 745 miles between the Russian coast and north-east Germany, still contain pressured gas.

The Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea set up a five mile exclusion after the discovery of the leaks to protect shipping.

Russia closed Nord Stream 1 for maintenance in August. The Kremlin blamed Western sanctions for causing technical difficulties and the temporary closure. Western leaders said this was a excuse to stop supplying gas to Europe.

Nord Stream 2 is yet to enter operation. Germany scrapped its licence of Nord Stream 2 on the cusp of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The EU has been determined to curb its reliance on Russian gas since the war began.

Nord Stream AG said they did not know when the gas network system would be operational again.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Labour MP suspended from party after calling Kwasi Kwarteng 'superficially' black

Kier Starmer

Read in full: Kier Starmer speech at Labour conference

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra receives the award on stage of Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Liverpool and Glasgow will fight it out to host Eurovision 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Anglesey

William ditches royal investiture ceremony as Prince and Princess of Wales return to work in Anglesey

Keir Starmer Delivers Leader's Speech To Labour Party Conference

'Don't forgive, don't forget:' Keir Starmer slams Tories for 'crashing the pound' and 'losing control' of the economy

Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space

Queues of men fleeing conscription in Russia so big they can be seen from space

George gave cheeky response to classmate following spat at school

Prince George tells classmate ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in cheeky exchange

Shakira faces the prospect of up to eight years in prison and a hefty fine

Shakira to face trial in Spain over £13m tax fraud allegations

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK.

Arctic blast arrives as torrential rain and 50mph winds set to batter UK

Video emerged of Russian conscripts being told to arrange their own medical supplies

Russian conscripts told to ‘stick tampons in bullet wounds’ and bring car first aid kits to the battlefield

King Charles carrying out official duties and inset of new monogram

The King’s new cypher revealed but it will be a while before it appears on post boxes and government buildings

Halifax and Virgin Money are two firms to pull deals after the Chancellor's mini-budget sent the pound into freefall

Mortgage misery for millions as ten banks pull deals due to to plunging pound and first-time buyers face £1,100 payments

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Man who left wife for Ukrainian refugee dumps her 'because he can't put up with her'

The royals walking behind the funeral procession with flags back at full-mast over Windsor Castle

Royals return to official duties as mourning period in memory of the Queen ends

Chess rocked by cheating scandal involving Magnus Carlsen (l) and Hans Niemann (r)

Chess champion brands teen rival a cheat amid claims he used anal beads to win

Sir Mark Rowley said most terrorists being 'worked on' by police are based in London

'Ill-informed nonsense': Met chief slaps down suggestion counter-terror police should be made a separate unit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia School Shooting

Russia taking wounded from deadly school shooting to Moscow

Kazakhstan Russia Ukraine

98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after Putin’s military call-up

Tropical Weather Florida

Florida braces for major damage after Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds

Georgia Russia Ukraine

Tensions rise on final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany deliver russian gas directly from Russia

Sabotage claims after leaks detected in Russian gas pipelines

Turkey Iran Protest

Iranian legislator condemns protests over death of woman detained by police

Shakira

Shakira to face trial accused of £13m tax fraud in Spain

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds

Japan Abe Funeral

Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe honoured at divisive state funeral

Europe Energy Nord Stream 2

Danish premier ‘cannot rule out’ sabotage to Russian gas pipelines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09/2022 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London