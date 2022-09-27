Arctic blast arrives as torrential rain and 50mph winds set to batter UK

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An Arctic blast is set to sweep the UK, bringing in heavy downpours and 50mph winds.

Thundery showers and icy conditions are expected to hit the UK this week as the remnants of Hurricane Fiona arrive.

Gale-force winds of almost 50mph are predicted to blast parts of the country on Friday, combining with the heavy rain and autumn chill.

It comes as the Met Office has issued six flood alerts across in Essex, Norfolk and Yorkshire ahead of the wintry conditions.

It is one of the first signs of changing weather for the year, with the worst to hit at the end of the week.

🌦️ Tuesday is set to be a day of sunshine and showers, these most frequent across northern Scotland and through the Cheshire gap



🌬️ Breezy winds will also be a feature, making it feel rather cool for many

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Daniel Rudman looked ahead to the rest of the week, saying: "On Friday it looks as though a deeper area of low pressure will move into the northwest of the UK.

"This means that many can expect a more notably wet and windy spell, for a time on Friday, than we've seen so far this autumn.

"However, this is nothing unusual for the time of year."

He added: "At this time of year, knock-on effects from the Atlantic tropical cycle season can lower confidence when forecasting more than a few days ahead, and so the exact timings for rainfall and wind strengths for Friday may vary throughout the week.

"The best thing you can do if you've got outdoor plans is make sure you're always using the most up to date forecast."

Wondering what the weather has in store for the week ahead?

Wondering what the weather has in store for the week ahead?

The colder conditions are also expected to affect travel as motorists are warned to check where they are going in advance.

Andy Butterfield, customer services director for Operations at National Highways, said: "It's always a good idea to plan your journey in advance which is particularly important if you are travelling on routes you are not familiar with."