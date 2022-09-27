Autumn's 'heaviest rain and strongest winds' set to hit the UK on Friday

27 September 2022, 20:49

55mph winds are set to hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland
55mph winds are set to hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The UK will brace for some of the "heaviest rain and strongest winds" it has seen so far this autumn on Friday.

The Met Office said "severe gales" of up to 55mph are expected to hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The national weather service added that the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic.

Contrary to reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone last Saturday.

The Met Office warned that Friday’s "heavier rain and strong winds" will spread quickly eastwards.

At the same time, areas on the south coast of England, such as Southampton and Plymouth, could see highs of 17C.

London and Cardiff are set for highs of 16C, with 15C in Belfast, and 14C in Glasgow.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth stressed Friday's forecast weather is not unusual for the time of year.

She said the impacts are expected to be limited at this stage.

Ms Shuttleworth said: "The strongest winds will affect north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland where severe gales are possible, up to 55mph, during Friday morning and afternoon.

"There will also be strong winds along the south coast on Friday afternoon and evening, where there is a chance of gales, for a short period of time."

The wet and windy weather has blown in from the Atlantic
The wet and windy weather has blown in from the Atlantic. Picture: Alamy

She added: "We are expecting the strong Atlantic jet stream to develop and push a deep area of low pressure across the Atlantic that will bring a spell of rain to the UK on Friday with some strong winds following.

"It is likely to bring some of the heaviest rain and strongest winds we've seen so far this autumn.

"Saturday will be an unsettled day with blustery showers and perhaps some more persistent rain along the south.

"By Sunday however it'll be a drier and calmer day across the UK."

