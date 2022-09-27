Liverpool and Glasgow will fight it out to host Eurovision 2023

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra receives the award on stage of Eurovision Song Contest Final. Picture: Marco Destefanis / Alamy Live News

By Danielle DeWolfe

Liverpool and Glasgow have been announced as the two cities in the running to host Eurovision 2023.

The two finalists were selected from a shortlist comprised of six prospective cities, including Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.

Traditionally, the winning entry's home nation will play host to the annual contest the following year, however, 2022 saw Ukrainian entry, Kalush Orchestra, triumph in Turin, Italy, with the United Kingdom's entry, Sam Ryder, coming second.

Given the ongoing unrest following Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event, decided the show cannot be safely held in the country.

Either Liverpool or Glasgow will now host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest competition, after the UK was given the chance to host the event for the ninth time - more than any other country

A final decision will be made "within weeks", the broadcaster said.

Coinciding with the BBC announcement, the official Eurovision Twitter account released a teaser video showcasing the two cities in contention to host the annual singing event.

In August a list was narrowed down from 20 UK cities who initially submitted an "expression of interest" by the BBC, with applicants across all four regions demonstrating how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities.

Of the seven cities named in August, six were in England, one in Scotland, with Belfast failing to make the cut for Northern Ireland.

Sam Ryder, representing United Kingdom, performing live on stage for the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Alessandro Bosio / Alamy Stock Photo

Requirements included "a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the Song Contest", necessary commitment to the contest including a financial contribution, and "alignment with the BBC's strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster".

Liverpool, which has been a Unesco City of Music since 2015, is synonymous with The Beatles and has a rich music heritage.

In June, Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: "Culture is synonymous with Liverpool and we tick all the boxes to be next year's host, great venues, enviable experience, a world-renowned music heritage, Unesco City of Music status and of course the warm Scouse welcome that just can't be beaten."

It comes after the city hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also previously voiced her support for Glasgow as the home of the contest in June, with the OVO Hydro arena, which features in the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in the city previously rumoured to be a favourite location to host the competition.