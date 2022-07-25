Breaking News

UK to host Eurovision 2023 after bosses decided Ukraine is not safe

Sam Ryder came second in this year's contest, representing the UK. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The UK will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after the event could not be held in the winning nation Ukraine due to Russia's invasion.

Sam Ryder came second in this year’s contest, representing Great Britain, so talks were opened to host the 2023 contest in the country.

In a statement the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it would be held on behalf of this year's winning broadcaster, Ukraine's UA: PBC.

It's not yet known which city will host the contest.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor, said: “Next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "The Eurovision Song Contest unites people through the power of music and creativity.

"Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I'm delighted that the BBC has agreed to step in and host next year's contest.

"I'm just sorry that due to Russia's continued acts of bloodshed it has not been possible to host the event in Ukraine, where it should be.

"As hosts, the UK will honour the competition's spirit and diversity, and most importantly, ensure it reflects Ukraine's recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity."