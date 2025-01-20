'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release

By Danielle de Wolfe

Freed British hostage Emily Damari says she is “the happiest person in the world” following her release from Hamas on Sunday.

Emily was among the first three hostages released by Hamas from Gaza, with the trio arriving in Israel on Sunday for tearful reunions with families.

Taking to Instagram following her release, Emily Damari says she is “the happiest person in the world” following her release from Hamas captivity.

Ms Damari was freed in a prisoner swap on Sunday, 15 months after she was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023.

“Love, love, love,” she wrote on on Instagram.

“I have returned to my beloved life,” she added.

Her release came hours after the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold following 15 months of war.

She said the love she has been shown since her release has caused her heart “to explode with excitement.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m the happiest in the world just to be.”

Signing off her post with the “rock on” emoji, the 28-year-old used it to symbolise her two missing fingers, which she lost on the day of her abduction.

The hostage was seriously injured after she was shot in the hand by Hamas terrorists during her capture.

In a statement following Emily's release, her mother, Mandy Damari, said: "Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of. From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank the many people who have played a role in bringing Emily home and given their support to me and my family.

"As I said over the course of the campaign, you are all Emily’s family. I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated. I am also happy that during her release the world was given a glimpse of her feisty and charismatic personality.

"In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back. In this incredibly happy moment for our family, we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain.

"The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families. As wonderful as it is to see Emily’s resilience, these are still early days. As you will have seen yesterday, Emily lost two of the fingers on her left hand.

"She now needs time with her loved ones and her doctors as she begins her road to recovery. Neither Emily, myself or other members of our family will be giving interviews or further comments in the immediate future, and we appreciate being given space and privacy to heal at this time."

Speaking with LBC ahead of the handover, Ms Damari's mother said: "I want to thank everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name.

"In Israel, Britain, the United States, and around the world. Thank you for bringing Emily home.”

Following the return of the three hostages - the first of 33 agreed as part of the first stage of the fragile ceasefire deal - Israel later began the release 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

A coach carrying women and children exited the gates of Ofer prison, just outside the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday.

All of those being released are women or children, according to a list provided by the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs.

Images showed Ms Damari emerging from a white van and being handed over to Red Cross officials overseeing the swap.

The 28-year-old can be seen surrounded by a crowd of thousands, accompanied by masked, armed men wearing green Hamas headbands.