'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release

20 January 2025, 10:08 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 11:25

'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release
'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Freed British hostage Emily Damari says she is “the happiest person in the world” following her release from Hamas on Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily was among the first three hostages released by Hamas from Gaza, with the trio arriving in Israel on Sunday for tearful reunions with families.

Taking to Instagram following her release, Emily Damari says she is “the happiest person in the world” following her release from Hamas captivity.

Ms Damari was freed in a prisoner swap on Sunday, 15 months after she was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023.

“Love, love, love,” she wrote on on Instagram.

“I have returned to my beloved life,” she added.

Her release came hours after the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold following 15 months of war.

She said the love she has been shown since her release has caused her heart “to explode with excitement.”

Read more: 'Her nightmare in Gaza is over', says mother of British-Israeli woman released in Gaza ceasefire

Read more: 'I don't even know if my son's dead or alive', says mother of hostage shot in October 7 attack

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m the happiest in the world just to be.”

Signing off her post with the “rock on” emoji, the 28-year-old used it to symbolise her two missing fingers, which she lost on the day of her abduction.

Nick Ferrari speaks to Mandy Damari, the mother of the last Brit held hostage in Gaza | Watch in full

The hostage was seriously injured after she was shot in the hand by Hamas terrorists during her capture.

In a statement following Emily's release, her mother, Mandy Damari, said: "Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of. From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank the many people who have played a role in bringing Emily home and given their support to me and my family.

"As I said over the course of the campaign, you are all Emily’s family. I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated. I am also happy that during her release the world was given a glimpse of her feisty and charismatic personality.

"In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back. In this incredibly happy moment for our family, we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain.

"The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families. As wonderful as it is to see Emily’s resilience, these are still early days. As you will have seen yesterday, Emily lost two of the fingers on her left hand.

"She now needs time with her loved ones and her doctors as she begins her road to recovery. Neither Emily, myself or other members of our family will be giving interviews or further comments in the immediate future, and we appreciate being given space and privacy to heal at this time."

'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release
'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release. Picture: Handout

Speaking with LBC ahead of the handover, Ms Damari's mother said: "I want to thank everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name.

"In Israel, Britain, the United States, and around the world. Thank you for bringing Emily home.”

Following the return of the three hostages - the first of 33 agreed as part of the first stage of the fragile ceasefire deal - Israel later began the release 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

A coach carrying women and children exited the gates of Ofer prison, just outside the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday.

All of those being released are women or children, according to a list provided by the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs.

Images showed Ms Damari emerging from a white van and being handed over to Red Cross officials overseeing the swap.

The 28-year-old can be seen surrounded by a crowd of thousands, accompanied by masked, armed men wearing green Hamas headbands.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Knife attacker admits murdering three girls at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Man under water, with other bathes waiting behind him

Warm weather threatens Epiphany ice water plunges in Russia

The Chinese dignitary meets JD Vance

Chinese president’s envoy meets with Vance and Musk on the eve of inauguration

Ms Tice meets the Syrian leader

Mother of missing journalist Austin Tice says Trump team offered help in search

Police officers inspect a home for the elderly

Eight die in fire at home for the elderly in Serbia, state TV reports

Stevens died at just 10 years old.

Foster mum crushed boy, 10, to death by sitting on him after he threatened to call police to report child abuse

Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

Body of missing Penny, 50, was found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Body of missing woman, 50, found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Joey Essex

Woman 'arrested for stalking Joey Essex' and threatening to ‘shoot the s***’ out of star's ex-girlfriend

Flowers placed at the scene of a mass killing in China

Two men executed in China over ‘revenge on society crimes’

Police investigating reported stalking of Gladiators star Apollo during filming

Police investigating 'worrying' stalking claims after Gladiators star Apollo 'harassed by woman on set'

Pope Francis delivers his blessing

Pope calls Trump’s plans of mass deportations ‘a disgrace’

The body was found in Woolwich, southeast London.

Woman, 43, beaten to death in London flat as police launch murder probe with suspect 'known to her'

Donald Trump takes the microphone

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Live
US President-elect Donald Trump reacts during a MAGA victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

LIVE: Donald Trump's historic comeback as he prepares for inauguration ceremony

Latest News

See more Latest News

California Wildfires

Fire-ravaged California braces for gusty winds and heightened wildfire risk

Donald Trump has pledged to release hidden files on JFK's death.

Who killed JFK? Trump vows to release bombshell files and finally answer the question

Ryan Wellings, 30, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Kiena Dawes’ abusive boyfriend vows to get custody of their daughter, 3, after being jailed for six-and-a-half years
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged US-UK relations will flourish under Trump.

US-UK relations will 'flourish' under Trump presidency, Starmer pledges

CORRECTION Switzerland Davos

Billionaires’ wealth soared in 2024, anti-poverty group says

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington.

Donald Trump to sign 'close to 100 executive orders' as thousands flock to Washington DC for inauguration day
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump gather before a rally ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration in Washington

Raucous rally punctuates events celebrating Trump on eve of inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington.

Trump to sign 'close to 100 executive orders' as thousands flock to Washington DC for inauguration day
Three hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners have been released, as more than 630 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza as the first day of the truce came to a close.

Three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners released in first day of Gaza ceasefire
Eljamel victims protesting outside the Scottish Parliament during their campaign for a public inquiry.

'Butcher' surgeon victims want Lord Advocate to pressure police on charges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News