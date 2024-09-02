Diplomat who left top secret MoD files at bus stop set to join key UK defence review

By Danielle de Wolfe

A former diplomat who left top secret government papers at a bus stop is set to join a review of UK defence plans.

The classified Ministry of Defence papers detailing the locations of British special forces in Kabul were discovered at a Kent bus stop in June 2015.

Now, the diplomat is set to join the government’s review of defence plans, alongside a former Trump advisor.

Angus Lapsley, 54, will join the panel as it undertakes a “root and branch review” of UK defence.

Alongside Kabul details, the files left at the bus stop were also thought to include potential Russian reaction to HMS Defender’s travel through Ukrainian waters, as well as wider UK military plans for Afghanistan.

RIGA, LATVIA. 26th April 2023. Angus Lapsley, Assistant NATO Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning , during NATO RESILIENCE SYMPOSIUM 2023. Picture: Alamy

Following his departure from the British government role, Lapsley became the assistant secretary-general for defence policy and planning at Nato.

The pile of around 50 papers was said to have fallen from the diplomat's bag, with the breach feared to have endanger the lives of US servicemen and women - many of whom shared the location of their British counterparts.

Now, the panel will be led by Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, Fiona Hill, and General Sir Richard Barrons.

Hill served as national security adviser to Trump for two years until 2019, after previously working as an intelligence analyst under the Bush and Obama administrations.

Other advisors are thought to include Christophe Gray, a former private secretary to Prince William and current Downing Street director general for delivery.

An MoD Spokesperson said: “Angus Lapsley brings a huge amount of experience from his time at the [Foreign Office] and as the Nato assistant secretary general for defence policy and planning.”