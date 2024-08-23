Body of Mike Lynch’s daughter Hannah, 18, recovered from Bayesian superyacht - as manslaughter probe launched

23 August 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 12:32

Body of Mike Lynch’s daughter Hannah, 18, recovered from Bayesian superyacht - as manslaughter probe launched
Body of Mike Lynch’s daughter Hannah, 18, recovered from Bayesian superyacht - as manslaughter probe launched. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Divers have discovered a body in the search for Mike Lynch's missing 18-year-old daughter following the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Six bodies have now been discovered in the search for the missing passengers - five of whom were formally identified yesterday.

The body, recovered by divers on Friday, is believed to be that of missing Hannah Lynch, the daughter of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, with formal identification yet to take place.

The news was confirmed on Friday morning by the Italian Coastguard, with 18-year-old passenger the only person aboard to remain unaccounted for following the sinking of the superyacht.

Mr Lynch, his daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo were lost when the Bayesian sank at around 5am on Monday.

All have now been confirmed dead.

It comes as Italian authorities launched a manslaughter investigation into the sinking on Friday.

Italian firefighter divers work at the site of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Divers searching the wreck of the superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily on Monday.
Italian firefighter divers work at the site of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Divers searching the wreck of the superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Of the 22 passengers and crew aboard the boat, 15 were rescued, including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares.

The group were picked up in a life raft by a nearby boat after firing a flare into the night sky.

Following the news of the 18-year-old's disappearance, a spokesperson for Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, west London, where Hannah was a former pupil, said: "We are all incredibly shocked by the news that Hannah and her father are among those missing in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with their family and everyone involved as we await further updates."

The teenager, who had recently graduated, was due to study at Oxford University.Earlier this week

Now, the Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese, led by Ambrogio Cartosio, said it is investigating the reasons behind the sinking.

Read More: Body of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch recovered after superyacht tragedy as daughter, 18, remains missing

Read More: Sailing yachts like Mike Lynch’s are ‘unsinkable’, claims CEO of company that builds them

Authorities have said they are now 'investigating shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable manslaughter' after the boat capsized off the coast near Palermo, Sicily, shortly before 5am on Monday.

Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over his £8.4 billion sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.
Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over his £8.4 billion sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011. Picture: Alamy

The prosecutor's office has announced a press conference is set to take place on Saturday morning to provide an update.

It's been suggested the boat sank in as little as 60 seconds, based on eye-witness reports.

Italian Coastguard has said the search for Mike Lynch's missing daughter "has not been easy".

Vincenzo Zagarola likened conditions in the sunken superyacht to an "18-storey building full of water".

"From the first moment it has not been easy or quick to inspect the boat," he told the PA news agency.

"Think of an 18-storey building full of water."

The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the superyacht Bayesian, was recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday.

The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch's acquittal in a fraud case in the US. The businessman, who founded the software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud relating to its 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

A decision on whether to raise the sunken yacht from the seabed is "not on the agenda", but will be in the future, a spokesman from the Italian Coastguard has said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People stand in front of a small brick house after a fire in Novi Sad

Four children among six killed in house fire in northern Serbia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Zelensky

Nick Grimshaw and his mother

Nick Grimshaw and mother 'sedated by gang who pumped knockout gas into Ibiza villa' before breaking in

Storm Lilian causes havoc for Leeds Festival-goers as 80mph winds tear down trees and halt flights

Storm Lilian causes havoc for Leeds Festival-goers as 80mph winds tear down trees and halt flights

Exclusive
LBC was invited to join the RAF on a three-week NATO air policing mission in Iceland

Behind the scenes of Nato's air policing mission in Iceland

Nicholas Rossi

Man accused of faking death and fleeing to UK to avoid rape case faces US trial

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for Elsie's funeral today

Hundreds of devastated mourners gather for funeral of seven-year-old Elsie, who was killed in Southport stabbings

Volunteers use a boat to help rescue people on a flooded street

Death toll rises to 30 as floods batter India and Bangladesh

Killer dogs suspected of mauling owner to death in Birmingham found 24 hours after police launch urgent hunt

Killer dogs suspected of mauling man to death in Birmingham found 24 hours after police launch urgent hunt

Rescuers above a a river near Abukhaireni town

14 killed and more missing after pilgrim bus crashes off road in Nepal

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Amy Dowden (left) and Dianne Buswell seen outside a dance studio in London where the dancers have been rehearsing ahead of the new series

Amy Dowden says she’s ‘crushed’ as she’s rushed back to hospital in new cancer scare

Berlin Zoo employees measuring newborn giant pandas

Second set of giant panda cubs arrives at Berlin Zoo

Manslaughter probe launched over Bayesian superyacht sinking as rescuers search for final missing person

Manslaughter probe launched over Bayesian superyacht sinking as rescuers resume search for final missing person

Rescue personnel climb down into the sinkhole

Woman plunges into 26ft hole after pavement collapses in Malaysian capital

Soldiers check the entrance to the Nato air base in Geilenkirchen

Security stepped up at Nato base in Germany due to ‘potential threat’

Exclusive
A top London hospital is laying off an entire team of vaccinators

'Business as usual': Top London hospital cutting vaccinators in 'gobsmacking move' despite Mpox surge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Group of UK medics who have seen Gaza 'systematic devastation' first-hand demand total ban on arms sales to Israel

Top UK trauma medics who have seen Gaza's 'systematic devastation' first-hand demand total ban on arms sales to Israel
Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' family killed in Bradford 'arson attack' as man arrested on suspicion of murder
A rescue team work at a site of a small aircraft’s crash

Searchers dig in muddy swamp where tourist plane crashed near Bangkok

K

Man charged with murder of Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds

Another two Scottish politicians have backed Tom Tugendhat as the next leader of the UK Conservative Party.

Tom Tugendhat secures backing from 10 Scottish MSPs in Tory leadership race amid party's post-election turmoil
Starbucks has offered its new chief executive the use of a corporate jet for his 1,000-mile commute.

New Starbucks boss Brian Niccol comes under fire over plans to commute 1,000 miles in corporate jet
Iceland Volcano Eruption

Icelandic volcano erupts for sixth time since December

Households face soaring energy bills as Ofgem increases price cap by 10 per cent from October

Households energy bills to soar by £149 as Ofgem increases price cap by 10 per cent from October
Major cycling race forced to reroute due to 20mph speed limit

British cycling race rerouted after 20mph speed limit means support vehicles 'can't keep up'
Election 2024 DNC

Kamala Harris calls on America to chart a ‘new way forward’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit