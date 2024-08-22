Tributes paid to tech tycoon Mike Lynch after 5 bodies recovered from superyacht, as daughter, 18, remains missing

22 August 2024, 15:59

Tributes have come in for Mike Lynch
Tributes have come in for Mike Lynch. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tributes have been paid to British tech tycoon Mike Lynch after five bodies were recovered from the sunken superyacht, with his teenage daughter Hannah still unaccounted for.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Lynch's body was recovered by divers alongside four others after being found inside the sunken superyacht.

The remaining four bodies to be recovered have been formally identified as Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo.

It brings the total death toll from the disaster to six.

David Worsfold, a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Brentwood who knew Mike Lynch during his school days, told LBC the tech tycoon was a "great guy" who "wanted people to have the same opportunities he had."

Super yacht community ‘can’t figure out’ why tycoon’s boat sank

"I've met many very, very wealthy people. Some of them think that they've left the rest of us behind and look down their noses at us," he said.

"Mike never ever came near anything like that. He was still the same Mike Lynch that he must have been at school. He was the same Mike Lynch as when he started Autonomy all the way through."

"Mike was a great guy. We went to the same school, albeit 10 years apart. But Mike was a great supporter of the Foundation that raised money for scholarships for young for boys and girls to go to the school because he was a scholarship boy himself.

An Italian Firefighters helicopter flies over the harbor of Porticello, southern Italy
An Italian Firefighters helicopter flies over the harbor of Porticello, southern Italy. Picture: Alamy

David Tabizel, Mr Lynch's co-founder at Autonomy, said the world had "lost a genius" after his death was confirmed. "His family have lost a giant of a man," he added.

Mr Lynch was on the board of the British Library, and was a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The academy paid tribute to its "mentor, donor and former council member" on Thursday.

In a statement, it said: "The trustee board, fellows and staff of the Royal Academy of Engineering are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Mike Lynch and send our profound condolences to his family.

"Mike became a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2008 and we have fond memories of the active role he played in the past as a mentor, donor and former council member. He was also one of the inaugural members on the enterprise committee.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Councillor who knew Mike Lynch pays tribute to him

The chief executive of the British Library, Sir Roly Keating, said: "Mike's extraordinary understanding of technology, combined with his passion for the British Library's mission to share knowledge, made him an invaluable member of our board.

"He was thoughtful, perceptive and supportive, and will be deeply missed by all of us who worked with him in his time here."

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Francis Crick Institute described Mike Lynch as a "human being of great ability".

Mr Lynch was a member of the Create The Change fundraising board, set up by Cancer Research UK and which helped fund the building of the Institute, a biomedical research centre.

Scuba divers of the Italian Firefighters corp at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy
Scuba divers of the Italian Firefighters corp at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy. Picture: Alamy

Lord John Browne said: "Mike Lynch should be remembered as the person who catalysed a breed of deep tech entrepreneurs in the UK.

"His ideas and his personal vision were a powerful contribution to science and technology in both Britain and globally.

"I send my condolences to those close to him. We have lost a human being of great ability."

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Mike Lynch and all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

"Together with his wife, Angela, Mike was a valued donor to Cancer Research UK and a member of the board for our Create the Change campaign, which funded the building of the Francis Crick Institute.

"His support has helped to bring leading scientists together under one roof to tackle the biggest health challenges faced by humankind, including cancer.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to all the families affected."

Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Sailing yachts like Mike Lynch’s are ‘unsinkable’, claims CEO of company that builds them

Read more: Super-yacht tragedy: Who is still missing and who has been rescued? What is known so far

He added: "He wanted people to have the same opportunities he had."

Divers continued to search for the teenager off the coast of Sicily on Thursday, after recovering the fifth body from the vessel, which sunk at around 5am on Monday.

Four of the bodies discovered aboard the vessel had been brought back to shore come nightfall on Wednesday.

A fifth was retrieved early on Thursday.

Jonathan Bloomer was chairman of Morgan Stanley International and Hiscox.
Jonathan Bloomer was chairman of Morgan Stanley International and Hiscox. Picture: Hiscox/Linkedin
Lawyer Christopher Morvillo worked on Mr Lynch's fraud
Lawyer Christopher Morvillo worked on Mr Lynch's fraud. Picture: social

Six people were marked as missing after the boat was hit by a water spout off the coast in Sicily just after 5am on Monday - with Hannah Lynch still missing.

22 people were onboard the yacht when it sank on Monday, with the chef Recaldo Thomas the first body to be found earlier in the week.

The ship is resting at a depth of around 50m (163ft) off the coast of Porticello near Palermo, where it had been anchored during the tornado.

It comes as the CEO of the company that built the ship claimed sailing yachts like Mike Lynch’s are "unsinkable".

Giovanni Constantino, CEO of the Italian Sea Group, told Italian media the storm that caused the sinking was expected.

He added that there were no flaws with the design and construction of the Bayesian, insinuating human error was to blame in recent interviews with international media.

Search to resume for remaining passenger missing after yacht sank off Sicily

Captain James Cutfield, 51, is a "well-respected" sailor and has worked on boats since he was a teen, his brother said.

Hopes are fading for the missing teenager as authorities formally identified the five bodies recovered.

It comes after Mr Cutfield, who is currently in hospital, spoke for the first time earlier in the week, telling local media of the abrupt nature of a water spout that caused the ship to sink.

“We just didn’t see it coming,” he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bodyworn footage captured the moment father-of-three Luke Moran tried to smash a police van window during the disorder in Southport

Southport stabbing sees dad-of-three jailed after violent disorder left officer 'fearing for his life'

In this photograph made available by the Serbian Ministry of Interior, Serbian Police officers search a bank of the Drina River near the town of Ljubovija, Serbia

At least eight migrants drown while crossing river from Serbia to Bosnia

Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC

Match of the Day and One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas sacked for 'inappropriate behaviour'

Participants in a protest by the "Citizens’ Initiative for a Potsdam without a Garrison Church” stand in front of the building with signs to mark the opening of the tower of the Garrison Church in Pot

Protests as German president inaugurates rebuilt tower of church with Nazi links

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'

The numbers of migrants successfully claiming asylum has reached the highest levels since records began

Number of immigrants granted asylum at record high as annual small boat crossings fall, figures show

Louise Haigh said that local traffic restrictions were not a matter for central government

Transport Secretary gives green light for 20mph zones across the UK

The German corvette FGS Braunschweig on the Thames

German warship blasts Darth Vader theme on the Thames

Leela Devi, centre, with her arms outstretched, wails after hearing of her husband Chiranjeevi’s death

At least 18 people killed in Indian factory explosion

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion

French destroyer rescues 29 mariners from oil tanker attacked in Red Sea

Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, right, look at a map during their visit to Sumy, Ukraine

Zelensky visits border for first time since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk

Farhan Asif

Pakistani court extends custody of man charged over Southport misinformation

Nathalie Fay has been arrested

Hangover star arrested for 'punching boyfriend square in the face'

The pearl has now been sold at auction

The largest Scottish freshwater pearl found in living memory has been sold at auction for a world-record breaking price

The Met Office has confirmed Storm Lilian will hit the UK on Friday

Met Office confirms exact date Storm Lilian is set to hit UK with 80mph winds

One of the American bulldogs on the loose after the incident on Hereford Close in Rubery

Hunt for American bulldogs on the loose after man found dead in back garden near Birmingham

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man is seen throwing a water bottle as protesters stand next to a fence, some holding flags, while others try to scale the fencing

Thousands attempt to storm Indonesian parliament after changes to election law

Eddie Hampshire (left) is wanted on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor (bottom right).

Manhunt for second suspect after Amazon delivery driver 'dragged to death' - as another man is arrested
Bristol, UK. 19th July, 2024. Managed motorway speed restrictions are in place due to the volume of traffic heading south towards Devon and Cornwall.

August bank holiday getaway: Drivers to make 19.2 million journeys as experts predict best times to travel
Some loyalty cards are a rip-off, an investigation has claimed

Some loyalty cards are an 'outright rip off', warns Which?, as group calls for crackdown on 'questionable' discounts
An Israeli tank near the Israeli-Gaza border

Israeli strikes kill at least 16 in Gaza, Palestinian officials say

The man hit the waitress with a plate

Shocking moment man slaps Nando's employee with plate in 'unprovoked' assault

Flowers and tributes for the victims of the attack in Southport

Sick scammers use fake live-streams to cash in on funeral of Southport stabbing victim

The Liberal Democrats are calling for Taylor Swift to receive the Freedom of the City of London as the Eras Tour, expected to boost the British economy by nearly £1bn and London’s economy by £300m, wraps up its European leg in the capital.

Give Taylor Swift Freedom of the City, Lib Dems say as they praise Eras tour for filling 'blank space' in economy
Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank after returning from Russia near the Russian-Ukrainian border

Ukrainian drone attack causes fire at Russian military facility

Pupils at E-ACT City Heights Academy in Tulse Hill, south west Londo

Top GCSE grades fall but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels as thousands of pupils receive results

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit