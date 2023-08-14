Breaking News

Donald Trump set to face forgery charges in connection with 2020 election

Donald Trump charged with conspiracy to commit forgery by Georgia state prosecutors in connection with 2020 election. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Former US President Donald Trump is set to face conspiracy to commit forgery charges from Georgia state prosecutors.

The charges relate to the 2020 election, which saw the former US president allegedly attempt to overturn the official election result,

Trump continues to deny the claims, having previously labelled similar claims against him a politically motivated "witch-hunt".

It followed earlier speculation that Trump may face racketeering charges in the US state.

The latest charges appeared as part of a court document posted to the Fulton County court website before being taken down shortly after, according to Reuters.

According to the now-deleted document, the U.S. state of Georgia appears set further charges, including racketeering and conspiracy and false statements.

The U.S. state of Georgia appears set to charge Donald Trump with a variety of charges, including racketeering, conspiracy and false statements.

The charges were listed in a now deleted two-page docket report.

It comes as Georgia's district attorney was expected to bring multiple charges against more than a dozen defendants - one of which was expected to include the former president, according to The Guardian.

The Fulton County clerk's office are yet to comment further on the charges.

Last week, the former president gatecrashed a wedding at his New Jersey golf club hours after pleading not guilty to attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential results. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The news comes soon after the former president praised an anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer over the weekend.

It's but the latest dramatic twist in the Trump saga, after the former president gatecrashed a wedding at his New Jersey golf club hours after pleading not guilty to attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential results.