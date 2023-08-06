Trump demands judge overseeing election fraud case step aside claiming 'there is no way I can get a fair trial'

Donald Trump has demanded the Washington DC federal judge overseeing his election fraud case to step aside
Donald Trump has demanded the Washington DC federal judge overseeing his election fraud case to step aside. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Donald Trump has demanded the federal judge overseeing his election fraud case to step aside, claiming "there is no way I can get a fair trial".

The former US President took to his 'Truth Social' platform to voice his opinion of Washington DC federal judge Tanya Chutkan and demand she recuse herself from his election interference case.

Claiming he won't receive get a fair trial if the case proceeds with Judge Chutkan, Trump also called for the trial to be moved out of "liberal" Washington, DC.

Judge Chutkan, 61, was appointed by former US President Barack Obama.

Trump's claims follow the prosecution's request for a court order that would limit Trump publicly discussing the case.

Claiming he won't receive get a fair trial if the case proceeds with Judge Chutkan, Trump also called for the trial to be moved out of "liberal" Washington, DC. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It comes as Trump's attorneys argue the former president was simply exercising his right to freedom of speech when he suggested his former Vice-President, Mike Pence, refuse to certify the 2020 election results.

Lawyers claim Trump's demand was simple "aspirational".

'THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED' TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE,' Trump posted.

'EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON ERY POWRFUL GROUNDS AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE OUT [OF] DC.'

The latest charges against the former US president were announced last week and related to his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has blasted the charges while pleading not guilty. 

Read more: Donald Trump faces four fresh charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election and Capitol riot

Read more: Trump lawyer claims former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn election

Judge Chutkan was appointed by former US President Barack Obama. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Judge Chutkan, 61, was randomly assigned to preside over the former president's election interference case.

It follows claims by the former president that he never asked Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 US election result.

Donald Trump’s defence lawyer says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fraud.

The baseless claims had already been rejected by numerous courts.

Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, now says she expects a fourth indictment to appear in the coming weeks

Elon Musk's twitter profile shown on a phone with the old Twitter bird in the background

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

The train was derailed near the town of Nawabshah.

Death toll rises as 30 killed and 90 injured following train derailment in Pakistan

Volodymyr Zelensky

Three killed in intense shelling across Ukraine

The weather could be about to take a turn after the UK's first storm.

Exact date UK to hit 27C as Met Office makes new forecast for ‘much warmer’ weather as Storm Antoni eases
Building demolished

Turkey’s disaster preparedness remains uncertain six months after quake

The disgraced star has been granted a parole hearing.

‘It’s madness’: Disgraced Gary Glitter could be freed from prison just months after being recalled for licence breach
Pope Francis

Pope ends Portugal trip with open-air Mass to 1.5 million

Baby Afraa and Khalil al-Sawadi

Baby born under rubble of Syrian quake a picture of happiness six months on

Imran Khan

Imran Khan in notorious Pakistani prison after being jailed for corruption

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes

