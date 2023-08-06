Trump demands judge overseeing election fraud case step aside claiming 'there is no way I can get a fair trial'

By Danielle DeWolfe

Donald Trump has demanded the federal judge overseeing his election fraud case to step aside, claiming "there is no way I can get a fair trial".

The former US President took to his 'Truth Social' platform to voice his opinion of Washington DC federal judge Tanya Chutkan and demand she recuse herself from his election interference case.

Claiming he won't receive get a fair trial if the case proceeds with Judge Chutkan, Trump also called for the trial to be moved out of "liberal" Washington, DC.

Judge Chutkan, 61, was appointed by former US President Barack Obama.

Trump's claims follow the prosecution's request for a court order that would limit Trump publicly discussing the case.

It comes as Trump's attorneys argue the former president was simply exercising his right to freedom of speech when he suggested his former Vice-President, Mike Pence, refuse to certify the 2020 election results.

Lawyers claim Trump's demand was simple "aspirational".

'THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED' TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE,' Trump posted.

'EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON ERY POWRFUL GROUNDS AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE OUT [OF] DC.'

The latest charges against the former US president were announced last week and related to his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has blasted the charges while pleading not guilty.

Judge Chutkan, 61, was randomly assigned to preside over the former president's election interference case.

It follows claims by the former president that he never asked Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 US election result.

Donald Trump’s defence lawyer says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fraud.

The baseless claims had already been rejected by numerous courts.

Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, now says she expects a fourth indictment to appear in the coming weeks