Donald Trump faces four fresh charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election and Capitol riot

Trump has been charged federally after a probe into his conduct after the 2020 Presidential Election. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges relating to the riot at the US Capitol building and attempts to subvert the result of the 2020 Presidential election, according to reports.

Reuters news agency reported that Trump has been criminally charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

This is the third indictment of the New York businessman after previous charges in probes over alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels - and also over his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump is currently running for president again - and is currently leading the chase for the Republican nomination ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Barrett Prettyman Courthouse will play host to Trump's arraignment on August 4 at 4pm. Picture: Getty

Trump's attempts to subvert the 2020 election culminated in the deadly riot at the US Capitol Building - which culminated in three deaths and dozens of prosecutions. Picture: Alamy

Reuters reported that there were six unnamed co-conspirators.

The investigation into attempts to subvert the 2020 election is being led by special counsel Jack Smith.

Before his latest indictment, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.

"Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

Reuters reported that the US federal court in Washington had added a sealed indictment in Jack Smith's election interference probe - but the defendant was unnamed.

The Trump campaign compared the indictment to Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in a statement before the indictment was confirmed.

A news conference by special counsel Jack Smith will be held at 11pm BST outside the Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington DC.

Mr Trump, who is the first former US President to face federal criminal prosecution, denies any wrongdoing in the previous two indictments - and is expected to do so in the case also.

The Justice Department previously unsealed an indictment charging Mr Trump with 37 felony counts, 31 relating to the wilful retention of national defence information in Florida - also brought by Jack Smith.

Other charges include conspiracy to commit obstruction and false statements.

Around 13,000 documents were seized in raids on Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida nearly one year ago.

Pictures released by the Justice Department show dozens of boxes stacked into Mr Trump's property in Florida, including several in a bathroom.

The former president, who has already been charged with a crime this year, has ramped up the rhetoric against the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case.