Donald Trump claims 'massive cheating' in Philadelphia before slap-down by city's district attorney

Republican candidate Donald Trump has claimed that there has been 'massive cheating' in the city of Philadelphia in the US election - before an official slammed his comments as having 'no factual basis'.

The Philadelphia Police Department said they were not aware of any issues.

The former president claimed there was "talk of massive cheating" in Philadelphia, and that law enforcement was coming in a post to his social media platform Truth Social.

“A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law enforcement coming!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. ET.

Trump has made baseless claims about about election cheating for years, especially in Philadelphia.

At a Pennsylvania event in September, he said that “they cheat in this state, especially in Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia's District Attorney has shut down Trump's claims.

Larry Krasner said there is "no factual basis whatsoever" to Trump's claims and called the former president's statement a "wild assertion".

“The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J Trump,” Mr Krasner said in a statement.

“If Donald J Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath.”