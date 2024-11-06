Donald Trump Junior says he will flee America if his father loses election

Donald Trump Junior says he will flee America if his father loses the US election. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump Jr. has joked about fleeing the country if his father loses the presidential election - to avoid what he described as potential punishment from Democrats.

In a live Election Day video shared on TikTok, the 46-year-old businessman responded to a follower’s question about his plans after the results were announced.

"If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, with the way the Democrats operate, need to fly to a non-extradition country and set up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon [Musk] and everyone else," Trump Jr. said as face filters played across the screen.

If former President Donald Trump were to win a second term, Donald Trump Jr. said he would likely be "quite busy with the transition," referring to the team responsible for managing the transfer of power.

He expressed a desire to remove certain unelected officials, whom he referred to as "scumbags from last time," to prevent them from returning to influential positions.

“We’ll make sure those people don’t get into government, creating a path for people like Elon, Ron Paul, and Tulsi [Gabbard]—you know, to let them do what they do best,” Trump Jr. said.

“So we need to keep those guys out of power roles.”He added that while he dreams of “spending a week in a tent somewhere,” that might not be possible if they win.

Wrapping up the video, Trump Jr. said, "One way or another, we’ll either be busy, relaxed, or in hiding."

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Picture: Alamy

The Republican candidate has, as expected, won a range of key states including Texas, Florida and Ohio.

His Democrat rival has won blue states including Massachusetts, Maryland and Vermont.

Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to reach the White House.

The race is thought to be extremely tight, according to polls, and will be decided by a handful of swing states.Earlier Mr Trump said he was "confident" of victory as he cast his ballot in Florida.

Ms Harris made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Committee HQ in Washington - after casting her ballot by post days ago.With the pair separated by a razor-thin margin, 2024 election day is set to be one for the history books.