Driver jailed after inhaling laughing gas and driving van off bridge, killing teenage girl

31 October 2023, 15:11

Hughes has been sentenced after killing cousin, Bonny Barrow.
Hughes has been sentenced after killing cousin, Bonny Barrow. Picture: Lancashire Police, social media
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Cameron Hughes, 23, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in jail and has been banned from driving for nearly nine years, after killing Bonny Barrow, 15 in the crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On 7 July, Bonny Barrow was being driven to her family by her cousin, Cameron Hughes, 23, before the van drove through a metal barrier into a ravine five metres below.

He had picked up the school girl from Manchester and was giving Bonny a lift to Great Harwood to have dinner with her family, who had recently moved there

Before Hughes drove his Mercedes Sprinter van off of a bridge, Bonny filmed him inhaling laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, through a yellow balloon and using Snapchat on his phone.

Man high on nitrous oxide crashes car

During the 35-minute drive, Hughes had been in many close calls with other vehicles, such as driving on the hard shoulder, straddling between lanes and bouncing off a kerb at the edge of the carriageway at over 60mph.

Bonny suffered serious injuries and died the next day at Wythenshawe Hospital.

Read more: ‘Hippy crack’ laughing gas to become illegal next month - with dealers facing up to 14 years behind bars

Read more: Group trapped in Cardiff car crash that killed three 'had been drinking and inhaling laughing gas'

Hughes was thrown from his van and suffered minor injuries.

Hughes was filmed inhaling laughing gas behind the wheel.
Hughes was filmed inhaling laughing gas behind the wheel. Picture: Lancashire Police X/Twitter

Hughes was admitted to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, 17 August.

On Tuesday, 30 October, he has been sentenced to seven and a half years in jail and has also been banned from driving for eight years and nine months.

In a tribute to their daughter, Bonny’s family said: "Bonny was an amazing daughter who was kind, loving and always wanted to spend time with her family and friends.

"She loved doing all the things that teenagers do especially dancing, singing, shopping and making TikTok videos that we treasure.

Bonny has been described as "kind" and "loving" by her family.
Bonny has been described as "kind" and "loving" by her family. Picture: Lancashire Police

"We cherish the memories of her and the joy she brought us for the 15 years that she was in our lives. We all miss her so much and would do anything to have her back.

"Cameron had one job that day – to get Bonny home to us safely. But he made dangerous choices that led to her death and cost us the chance to watch her fully blossom into the beautiful young woman she was becoming.

"Bonny – I am so proud to be your mum. The love and laughter that you brought into our lives can never be replaced. And even though we are now apart, my hand is always held out if you ever need to hold it."

Manchester Evening News reported Judge Heather Lloyd said to Hughes: "This was quite a shocking piece of driving and a young 15-year-old life has been needlessly wiped out.

"It is a miracle that no other person was wiped out, including yourself.

"This was a tragedy waiting to happen."

Hughes had been in many close calls with other vehicles, such as driving on the hard shoulder.
Hughes had been in many close calls with other vehicles, such as driving on the hard shoulder. Picture: Lancashire Police

Sergeant Laura Kendall from Lancashire's Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Bonny was a much-loved bubbly teenager whose life has been cruelly taken away. My heart goes out to her family and friends who have been so affected by her tragic loss.

"Cameron Hughes is entirely responsible for what happened that day in July.

"He chose to take nitrous oxide while driving, to use his mobile phone at the wheel and to drive dangerously.

"These avoidable actions led to the devastating collision that caused the death of Bonny.”

Sergeant Matt Davidson from the same unit said: “Too often we see the aftermath of drivers under the influence of nitrous oxide. It is seen by many to be a harmless drug but as shown here, the consequences of misusing it can be fatal.”

On 8 November 2023, Nitrous Oxide will become a controlled Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli air strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip

Israeli air strikes hit Gaza refugee camp as ground troops fight Hamas militants

Around 240 hostages are thought under captivity by Hamas in Gaza

Hamas claims it will start releasing foreign hostages 'in coming days'

Doodle Alfred will be looked after by his original owner.

Matthew Perry's pet pooch Alfred to be homed by former fiancée after claims that fellow Friends star would take him in

Dominic Cummings gave evidence in the Covid inquiry

Boris Johnson's rage at 'total and utter liar' Dominic Cummings over lockdown trip to Barnard Castle

Dozens 'killed in blast at refugee camp in Gaza'

Israel's military confirms senior Hamas commander killed in deadly air strike on Gaza refugee camp

First responders outside the post office in Warabi city, Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo

Police in Japan capture suspected gunman after hostage drama at post office

Ms Robinson has accused her former employer of sexist behaviour and underpaying her.

'This is all nonsense': Robert De Niro takes stand against ex-assistant in £10m sexism claim

Palestinian funeral

Israeli troops target underground compounds as thousands flee northern Gaza

Antonio Guterres in Nepal

World must end fossil fuel age, says Guterres after visiting melting glaciers

Police officers outside French police station

Woman who threatened to blow herself up on train is shot by police in Paris

Limassol port

Cyprus suggests plan for ‘sea corridor’ of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Secret Room in Medici Chapel

Secret room which may contain Michelangelo sketches to be opened to public

Dominic Cummings is giving evidence in the Covid inquiry

Dominic Cummings brands Boris Johnson's Cabinet 'useless f***pigs' and 'morons' as he slams Covid response

A man was attacked by an 'XL Bully type' while trying to defend his dog.

Man on mobility scooter attacked by ‘XL Bully-type’ while trying to defend his dog from being mauled

Mr Johnson said 'get covid and live longer' in a text exchange during the pandemic.

‘Get Covid and live longer’: Boris Johnson said Government should let older people get virus to protect economy

The Sherlock actress said she felt "pushed to the edge".

Amanda Abbington breaks silence on Strictly exit: 'You don't know what someone else is going through'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The American XL Bully has been officially added to the list of banned breeds

American bully XLs officially added to list of banned dogs in England and Wales

Protesters rushed at Keir Starmer's car

Protesters charge at Keir Starmer's car after he insists ceasefire in Gaza 'is not the correct decision'
People at rocket attack memorial

Russia should admit blame for missile strike that killed 59 civilians, says UN

Von der Leyen and Spajic

Montenegro should push ahead with bid to join EU, says Von der Leyen

Palestinians leave wrecked homes

Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siege

Sir Keir Starmer said a ceasefire is not the right option in Gaza at this time

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza and ceasefire 'is not the correct decision'
The expansion is thought to have made £26 million in its first month.

Ulez expansion brings in £26m in first month as 57,000 drivers face daily charges

Afghans leaving Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans leave Pakistan ahead of deportation threat deadline

Christian Brueckner was sent a message saying "MM" by a paedophile in an online chat

Madeleine McCann cops probe cryptic 'MM' message sent to German suspect which 'could be part of the puzzle'
Plans to close hundreds of rail ticket offices have been scrapped

Hit the buffers: Government u-turn as plan to close train station ticket offices ditched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit