Elon Musk could 'disrupt our democratic system' with £100 million Reform UK donation, Lucy Powell warns

Lucy Powell speaks to LBC's Lewis Goodall
Lucy Powell speaks to LBC's Lewis Goodall.

By Henry Moore

A £100 million donation from tech billionaire Elon Musk to Reform UK has the potential to "disrupt our democratic system", the head of the House of Commons has told LBC.

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell told LBC, that while it is unlikely any such donation would be made, doing so could have a negative impact on our democracy.

It comes following reports that the world's richest man Elon Musk is planning a £100 million donation to Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall, Ms Powell said: "I don't think those levels of donations are good for our political system, that sort of stuff does happen in America, it's not in our political traditions to have huge donations of that scale that can disrupt our democratic system but there's not one happening tomorrow as far as I know".

On whether Labour plans to change donation rules, she added: "We've made clear we will be looking at all these issues around elections including donations to make sure we can protect our democracy from all the different forces that exist, mis and disinformation, foreign rogue actors and the influx of money from places it shouldn't come from.

Lucy Powell joins Lewis Goodall | Full interview

"We will have an Elections Bill coming but I think it's really important to understand foreign donations to UK-based political parties are prohibited already under UK law so this would have to be done quite on the sly if it was to happen...that's why we're going to look at all these things in the round but it's important we don't change all the rules of the game around one particular instance".

Elon Musk is giving “serious thought” to handing Reform UK a donation following a meeting with Nigel Farage in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Farage, Musk and Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy met at Trump’s sprawling Florida golf course to discuss how the Republican’s methods could help win support in the UK.

Nigel Farage met with Elon Musk in Florida.
Nigel Farage met with Elon Musk in Florida. Picture: Reform UK

Following the meeting, Farage said billionaire Musk is giving “serious thought” to giving Reform a massive donation ahead of the next election.

Farage said: “Money was discussed. We are in negotiations about whether he can help. He is fully behind this. He is motivated enough by what’s going on in Britain to give serious thought to giving money.

“Our primary goal was to discuss what he did in the ground campaign. There is no doubt his influence made a huge difference [during the US election]. I learnt a lot about voter registration.

”Farage dismissed the idea Musk could give his party a single £100m donation he said more conversation about money would take place between the world’s richest man and the UK’s rising right-wing force.

After their meeting, Farage shared a snap of himself, Candy and Musk, writing: “Britain needs Reform”.

Musk replied: “Absolutely.”In a statement, Farage said: “We had a great meeting with Elon Musk for an hour yesterday.

“We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas.

"We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together.

“Our thanks also to President Trump for allowing us to use Mar-a-Lago for this historic meeting. The special relationship is alive and well.”

