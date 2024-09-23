England and Wales lose 50 pubs per month in first half of 2024, data shows

By Henry Moore

England and Wales lost more than 50 pubs a month in the first half of 2024, new Government data shows.

This comes as experts warn tax rises could see even more locations shut their doors for good come 2025.

305 pubs closed in the first six months of this year, according to real estate intelligence firm Altus Group.

This brought the total number of pubs closed, left vacant or being offered to let at 39,096.

Alex Probyn, president of property tax at Altus Group, warned of a "double whammy" of property tax rises for pubs next April, as he called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to use her autumn Budget on October 30 to extend the business rates relief.

He added: "the last thing pubs need is an average business rates hike of £12,160 next year through inflationary rises and the loss of the discount."

A spokesperson for the British Beer and Pub Association said: "While we know that brewers and pubs pour billions into the economy, their massive contribution to society is priceless which is why any closure is devastating.

"Government must use this Budget to cut beer duty, reform business rates, and maintain 75% business rates relief so that pubs can remain a home from home."

The north of England has been the area hit worst by pub closures, losing 46 so far this year.

A total of 472 pubs called last orders for the final time during the whole of the financial year from April 1 2023 to March 31 2024.

Britain’s hospitality industry is still recovering from the hit it took during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Soaring inflation then saw sales fall in the following years.

Some in the industry have also voiced concerns over potential plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums.

In August, Sir Keir Starmer said the Government would "take decisions" on a potential outdoor smoking ban in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressures on the NHS.