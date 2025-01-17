What will happen at Donald Trump's inauguration? Timings, how to watch and everything else you need to know

17 January 2025, 12:44

Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th President of the United States on 20 January 2017 with his 3rd wife Melania holding the Bible.
Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th President of the United States on 20 January 2017 with his 3rd wife Melania holding the Bible. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump will return to the White House on Monday after four years away - here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump was re-elected in November, defeating vice-president Kamala Harris.

The controversial Republican was previously president from 2016-2020, until he lost to Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has rarely been out of the headlines since his victory, with activity in the past few months including court cases and getting involved in the Gaza ceasefire deal.

He officially becomes president on Monday (January 20) at the inauguration ceremony.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4 pm.

A crowd gathers in front of the Washington Monument during the 58th Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
A crowd gathers in front of the Washington Monument during the 58th Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy

What are the timings on the day?

The inauguration will take place in Washington DC, the capital city of the US - which is in the Eastern Standard Time zone (EST), five hours behind the UK.

That means while the day starts at 8.15am local time and ends at around 10pm, in the UK it will run from 1.15pm to around 3am on Tuesday.

The key part is expected to start at round 4.30pm UK time. Trump's Vice-President, JD Vance, will be sworn in first before Trump himself takes the oath. He will then give his inaugural address.

Key timings:

  • 1.15pm UK / 8:15am EST Trump and Melania arrive at St John's Church for a half-hour service ahead of the inauguration
  • 2.15pm UK / 9:15am EST: Trump heads to White House for tea with Biden, lasting around an hour, before going to the US Capitol.
  • 3.30pm UK/10:30am EST: Motorcade arrives at Capitol
  • 4.36pm UK/ 11:36am EST: Vance sworn in as Vice-President
  • 4.47pm UK/ 11:47am EST: Trump sworn in
  • 4.53pm UK/ 11:53am EST: Inaugural address begins

Read more: Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration despite Barack going as she 'refuses to unify around new president'

Read more: Melania Trump slams the Obamas as she reveals how they treated Donald when he first entered White House

Trump did not attend Biden's inauguration
Trump did not attend Biden's inauguration. Picture: Alamy

What does the president-elect say when they are sworn in?

The oath of office is just 35 words long, and reads: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States. So help me God.”

After that the president gives an address that sets out their vision for the presidency. This usually lasts about 20 minutes.

Washington, DC. 15th Jan, 2025. Security preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC, USA, January 15, 2025. Credit: Naegele Eliska/CTK Photo/Alamy Live News
Washington, DC. 15th Jan, 2025. Security preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC, USA, January 15, 2025. Credit: Naegele Eliska/CTK Photo/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

What happens after the inauguration ceremony?

Trump and Vance will then inspect the troops at the Capitol and have lunch there.

He will then lead a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, traditionally a major part of the day's celebrations.

Biden and his wife Jill will formally leave the White House in a helicopter that afternoon.

Trump will then go to a series of balls for supporters, staff and donors before moving into the White House.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to attendees of the inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Ave. after the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017.
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to attendees of the inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Ave. after the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Picture: Alamy

Who will be at the inauguration?

It is customary for every living former president to attend inauguration ceremonies, although Trump broke with tradition in 2020.

Biden will be at the ceremony on Monday, although Trump refused to attend his because he claimed the election had been stolen from him.

Biden said recently that he was "determined to do everything... to respect the peaceful transfer of power and restore the traditions we have long respected in America".

Trump's predecessor in his first term, Barack Obama, will also attend Monday's event - although his wife Michelle will not be there.

Village People's LGBTQ+ anthem 'YMCA' to be played at Donald Trump's inauguration

The Obamas' private office said in a statement: "“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th inaugural ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

Several world leaders have also been invited, such as Argentina's Javier Milei and China's Xi Jinping. This is a break with tradition.

Keir Starmer will not be attending and is thought not to have been invited. No British Prime Minister has ever attended an inauguration ceremony, going back to when records of visits began in 1874.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, a Trump ally, has said he will be there on Monday.

Michelle Obama will not be attending
Michelle Obama will not be attending. Picture: Alamy

Country singer Carrie Underwood will be singing America The Beautiful on the steps of the Capitol as Trump is sworn in.

The American Idol winner said she was "humbled to answer the call", urging Americans to "come together in the spirit of unity".

The Village People, whose songs became staples on Trump's campaign trail, will also perform at various inauguration celebrations although they had previously supported Harris.

The group's lead singer Victor Willis said that music and politics should be kept separate. The band's decision has been criticised by the group's founder. Phil Hurtt told LBC the decision was a "disservice to the fan base".

Carrie Underwood will be performing
Carrie Underwood will be performing. Picture: Alamy

What will security look like?

Trump was targeted twice by would-be assassins on the campaign trail, including one-near miss when his ear was nicked by a sniper during an event.

Security will be tight at the inauguration, with the additional recent fatal terror attack in New Orleans looming large in people's memories.

Some 8,000 members of the District of Columbia National Guard will be deployed around the security perimeter of the inauguration event. Thousands more police and security service agents will be working elsewhere in and around the capital.

But the Secret Service - tasked with protecting the president - will be put to the test as Trump is also planning a large rally on the night before the election.

Planning has also been affected by a major winter storm that hit Washington DC earlier this month.

Security will be tight at the inauguration
Security will be tight at the inauguration. Picture: Alamy

How to watch

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4pm UK time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Israeli security cabinet recommends approving Gaza ceasefire deal as hostages to be released on Sunday

Olaf Scholz

Musk support for European far-right ‘completely unacceptable’ – German leader

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Abbe Pierre

Church calls for judicial investigation into Abbe Pierre amid new abuse claims

Iranian and Russian leaders shake hands

Russian and Iranian leaders meet before signing partnership treaty

Police confiscated the massive truck on Tuesday.

Police seize Tesla cybertruck from petrol station as they 'aren't road legal in the UK'

The UK and Poland will start work on a new defence and security agreement on Friday, when Sir Keir Starmer travels to the eastern European country for talks.

UK and Poland unite to launch landmark defence and security pact

Joe Biden smiles

Biden sets record by commuting sentences of 2,500 people over drug offences

Joan Plowright has padded away aged 95

Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright dies aged 95

Destroyed buildings are seen from an U.S. Air Force plane flying over the Gaza Strip

Israel’s security cabinet convenes over deal to release hostages and pause war

Jake Fahri, 35, the killer of Jimmy Mizen, was arrested and recalled to prison

Drill rapper who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen recalled to prison after 'shamelessly boasting' about crime

Inspector Ross Meredith took to social media to compare climate activists to “special needs kids".

Police inspector sacked after comparing Just Stop Oil protestors to ‘special needs kids’

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said the Tories forced her mother to do diversity training

Tories 'forced former MP’s mother to do diversity training after she liked immigration post'

A picture of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen on the vehicle during a rally to oppose his impeachment

Investigators seek formal arrest for impeached South Korean President

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi speak to the media

Pakistani court sentences Imran Khan to 14 years in prison in corruption case

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody.

Moment gang ringleader is arrested after stabbing teen nine times in vicious transphobic attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have arrested two people after the family were found

Man and woman arrested after missing family with young children found following urgent police search
Police found a woman dead at a property in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford

Woman found dead at home and two-year-old girl seriously injured as man in his 30s arrested
Lawyers Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev behind bars

Lawyers for Alexei Navalny jailed by Russian court

Anne spoke to TF1 about her ordeal

'AI Brad Pitt' scammer who tricked woman into sending £700k 'now posing as another Hollywood A-lister'
President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala

Donald Trump names actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as 'special envoys' to Hollywood
Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in corruption case

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas

Elon Musk's rocket explodes after lift-off, sending debris through the air - and even disrupting several flights
Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.

Thug who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen 'faces prison recall' over detail in boastful rap video
Pothole in an asphalt road filled with rain water in England

England's roads are 'a national embarrassment', MPs say, with over a million potholes putting drivers at risk
Liam Payne's father is being sued by his friend

Liam Payne's father being 'sued for millions' by One Direction star's friend who was charged over his death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News