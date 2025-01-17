What will happen at Donald Trump's inauguration? Timings, how to watch and everything else you need to know

Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th President of the United States on 20 January 2017 with his 3rd wife Melania holding the Bible. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump will return to the White House on Monday after four years away - here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Trump was re-elected in November, defeating vice-president Kamala Harris.

The controversial Republican was previously president from 2016-2020, until he lost to Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has rarely been out of the headlines since his victory, with activity in the past few months including court cases and getting involved in the Gaza ceasefire deal.

He officially becomes president on Monday (January 20) at the inauguration ceremony.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4 pm.

A crowd gathers in front of the Washington Monument during the 58th Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy

What are the timings on the day?

The inauguration will take place in Washington DC, the capital city of the US - which is in the Eastern Standard Time zone (EST), five hours behind the UK.

That means while the day starts at 8.15am local time and ends at around 10pm, in the UK it will run from 1.15pm to around 3am on Tuesday.

The key part is expected to start at round 4.30pm UK time. Trump's Vice-President, JD Vance, will be sworn in first before Trump himself takes the oath. He will then give his inaugural address.

Key timings:

1.15pm UK / 8:15am EST Trump and Melania arrive at St John's Church for a half-hour service ahead of the inauguration

2.15pm UK / 9:15am EST: Trump heads to White House for tea with Biden, lasting around an hour, before going to the US Capitol.

3.30pm UK/10:30am EST: Motorcade arrives at Capitol

4.36pm UK/ 11:36am EST: Vance sworn in as Vice-President

4.47pm UK/ 11:47am EST: Trump sworn in

4.53pm UK/ 11:53am EST: Inaugural address begins

Read more: Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration despite Barack going as she 'refuses to unify around new president'

Read more: Melania Trump slams the Obamas as she reveals how they treated Donald when he first entered White House

Trump did not attend Biden's inauguration. Picture: Alamy

What does the president-elect say when they are sworn in?

The oath of office is just 35 words long, and reads: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States. So help me God.”

After that the president gives an address that sets out their vision for the presidency. This usually lasts about 20 minutes.

Washington, DC. 15th Jan, 2025. Security preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC, USA, January 15, 2025. Credit: Naegele Eliska/CTK Photo/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

What happens after the inauguration ceremony?

Trump and Vance will then inspect the troops at the Capitol and have lunch there.

He will then lead a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, traditionally a major part of the day's celebrations.

Biden and his wife Jill will formally leave the White House in a helicopter that afternoon.

Trump will then go to a series of balls for supporters, staff and donors before moving into the White House.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to attendees of the inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Ave. after the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Picture: Alamy

Who will be at the inauguration?

It is customary for every living former president to attend inauguration ceremonies, although Trump broke with tradition in 2020.

Biden will be at the ceremony on Monday, although Trump refused to attend his because he claimed the election had been stolen from him.

Biden said recently that he was "determined to do everything... to respect the peaceful transfer of power and restore the traditions we have long respected in America".

Trump's predecessor in his first term, Barack Obama, will also attend Monday's event - although his wife Michelle will not be there.

Village People's LGBTQ+ anthem 'YMCA' to be played at Donald Trump's inauguration

The Obamas' private office said in a statement: "“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th inaugural ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

Several world leaders have also been invited, such as Argentina's Javier Milei and China's Xi Jinping. This is a break with tradition.

Keir Starmer will not be attending and is thought not to have been invited. No British Prime Minister has ever attended an inauguration ceremony, going back to when records of visits began in 1874.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, a Trump ally, has said he will be there on Monday.

Michelle Obama will not be attending. Picture: Alamy

Country singer Carrie Underwood will be singing America The Beautiful on the steps of the Capitol as Trump is sworn in.

The American Idol winner said she was "humbled to answer the call", urging Americans to "come together in the spirit of unity".

The Village People, whose songs became staples on Trump's campaign trail, will also perform at various inauguration celebrations although they had previously supported Harris.

The group's lead singer Victor Willis said that music and politics should be kept separate. The band's decision has been criticised by the group's founder. Phil Hurtt told LBC the decision was a "disservice to the fan base".

Carrie Underwood will be performing. Picture: Alamy

What will security look like?

Trump was targeted twice by would-be assassins on the campaign trail, including one-near miss when his ear was nicked by a sniper during an event.

Security will be tight at the inauguration, with the additional recent fatal terror attack in New Orleans looming large in people's memories.

Some 8,000 members of the District of Columbia National Guard will be deployed around the security perimeter of the inauguration event. Thousands more police and security service agents will be working elsewhere in and around the capital.

But the Secret Service - tasked with protecting the president - will be put to the test as Trump is also planning a large rally on the night before the election.

Planning has also been affected by a major winter storm that hit Washington DC earlier this month.

Security will be tight at the inauguration. Picture: Alamy

How to watch

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4pm UK time.