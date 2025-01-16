Melania Trump slams the Obamas as she reveals how they treated Donald when he first entered White House

16 January 2025, 13:58 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 14:29

Melania Trump has taken a swipe at the Obamas ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House for the second time.
Melania Trump has taken a swipe at the Obamas ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House for the second time. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump has accused Barack and Michelle Obama of withholding information from her husband when he first moved into the White House.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Melania, 54, who will join her husband Donald at his inauguration on Monday, has accused the Obama family of willfully withholding information from Mr Trump, making the start of his first presidency “challenging.”

“The first time was challenging; we didn't have much information,' she told Fox News.

The first weeks of Mr Trump’s first term were riddled with controversy, as key allies were fired and election pledges fell through.

But Mrs Trump thinks things will be smoother this time around, partly because she and her husband are not relying on their predecessors for key pieces of information.

Read more: UK in talks to 'put boots on the ground in Ukraine' as Starmer 'discusses peacekeeping force with Macron'

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in 2017
US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in 2017. Picture: Getty

She said: “The information was upheld [sic] from us by the previous administration. But this time I have everything... it's a very different transition this time, second time around.”

It's safe to say Michelle Obama does not have the warmest of bonds with the Trump family.

Last week it was confirmed she would not be attending Mr Trump's inauguration in Washington DC.

The former first lady is hoping her absence from the Washington DC event "speaks volumes", according to insiders.

But her husband Barack, the former Democrat president who was succeeded by Mr Trump in 2016, will be at the inauguration.

He was spotted speaking cordially with Mr Trump at the funeral of their fellow former president Jimmy Carter last week - despite their political differences and past criticisms of each other.

On reviewing images of the ceremony, Mr Trump remarked afterwards: "It did look very friendly, I must say."

He added: "We have little different philosophies, right, but we probably do [get on]."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch giving a speech at 116 Pall Mall, London, on regaining voters' trust.

'Why on earth' would we merge with Reform? says Kemi Badenoch in first major speech of 2025

Police behind police tape in a snowy street in Slovkia

Student held in Slovakia after two people fatally stabbed at high school

US astronaut Suni Williams works outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk

Nasa’s stuck astronaut steps out on spacewalk after seven months in orbit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea

Court upholds detention of impeached South Korean president

Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy

Breaking
Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed in the neck by her pal's ex-boyfriend in a row over a teddy bear.

Teenager found guilty of murdering Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam in row over teddy bear

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

Signage at TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posts 57% surge in profits thanks to AI boom

Student protesters in Belgrade holding banners

Woman hurt as car ploughs into crowd of anti-government protesters in Serbia

Marine Le Pen

Crowds attend Paris memorial for far-right French leader Jean-Marie Le Pen

Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen

UnitedHealth books better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Vatican Pope Falls

Pope hurts his arm in second fall in a month

Paul Danan was found dead on the day he was due to appear in court

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan died hours before he was due in court on drugs charges

A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers

Death toll rises to 87 as stand-off between South African police and miners ends

Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia struck Kyiv with a drone during Sir Keir Starmer's visit

Putin’s forces launch drone attack on Kyiv during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit

Thomas Kerr celebrates winning for the Scottish Conservatives - he's now defected to Reform UK.

Scots Tory councillor defects to Reform UK as party predicts 'more to come'

BP sign outside a petrol station.

BP to cut 4,700 jobs in fresh wave of cost-cutting measures

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket lifting off from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launches new rocket on first test flight

Man's hands on a laptop keyboard

Biden executive order aims to shore up US cyber defences

MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury kicked out of party after admitting punching man in the face on drunken night out
Paul Danan has died aged 46

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46 as tributes pour in

South Korea Martial Law

Lawyers say detained South Korean president will refuse further questioning

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times in attempted robbery

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock to perform during Trump’s inauguration weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News