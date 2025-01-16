Melania Trump slams the Obamas as she reveals how they treated Donald when he first entered White House

Melania Trump has taken a swipe at the Obamas ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House for the second time. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump has accused Barack and Michelle Obama of withholding information from her husband when he first moved into the White House.

Melania, 54, who will join her husband Donald at his inauguration on Monday, has accused the Obama family of willfully withholding information from Mr Trump, making the start of his first presidency “challenging.”

“The first time was challenging; we didn't have much information,' she told Fox News.

The first weeks of Mr Trump’s first term were riddled with controversy, as key allies were fired and election pledges fell through.

But Mrs Trump thinks things will be smoother this time around, partly because she and her husband are not relying on their predecessors for key pieces of information.

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in 2017. Picture: Getty

She said: “The information was upheld [sic] from us by the previous administration. But this time I have everything... it's a very different transition this time, second time around.”

It's safe to say Michelle Obama does not have the warmest of bonds with the Trump family.

Last week it was confirmed she would not be attending Mr Trump's inauguration in Washington DC.

The former first lady is hoping her absence from the Washington DC event "speaks volumes", according to insiders.

But her husband Barack, the former Democrat president who was succeeded by Mr Trump in 2016, will be at the inauguration.

He was spotted speaking cordially with Mr Trump at the funeral of their fellow former president Jimmy Carter last week - despite their political differences and past criticisms of each other.

On reviewing images of the ceremony, Mr Trump remarked afterwards: "It did look very friendly, I must say."

He added: "We have little different philosophies, right, but we probably do [get on]."