UK in talks to 'put boots on the ground in Ukraine' as Starmer 'discusses peacekeeping force with Macron'

16 January 2025, 06:26

Starmer is said to have discussed sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine with Macron
Starmer is said to have discussed sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine with Macron. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Britain is said to be in talks to send a peacekeeping force to Ukraine if a ceasefire deal with Russia is reached.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keir Starmer is believed to have discussed the idea of deploying the army to the war-torn country with French president Emmanuel Macron during a recent visit to the UK.

But there is still more work to be done if any deal is to be reached, the Telegraph reported.

"There are challenges over what we could support, what would we want to support, and the broader question about the threat that those troops may be under and whether that is escalatory," a civil service source said.

Macron has been a key champion of sending a peacekeeping force to maintain the terms of any deal with Russia.

He has already discussed the idea with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt backs UK troops on Ukraine border, labelling it the 'only way' to secure ‘sustainable peace’

Read more: Starmer to visit Ukraine to sign 100-year partnership - as he claims countries are 'closer than ever'

Former Chair of RUSI says sending British troops to help with Russia peace deal would be 'risky'

It comes as Starmer flies out to Ukraine on Thursday in a bid to deepen security ties with the war-torn nation for generations to come.

Donald Trump is set to enter the White House on Monday, and has said he wants a swift end to the three-year war in Ukraine. Washington is Kyiv's largest backer.

Some in the UK want Britain to be part of a peacekeeping force after a deal, citing the country's long-term support for Kyiv. Others are concerned about the possibilities of escalating the situation into a conflict with Russia.

Conservative former defence ministers Grant Shapps and Gavin Williamson are among the backers of British participation in the peacekeeping efforts.

Shapps said: “The UK has been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine against Putin’s barbaric and illegal invasion, and we must now lead in offering a bold and unwavering path to Nato membership.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of Ukraine’s courage and the principles we claim to stand for.”

Jeremy Hunt believes British troops may be needed in a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

Williamson added: “We obviously all want to get to a situation where peace is restored in Ukraine, and it’s making sure that it’s only done in the interests of Ukraine.

“But there will be a need for underpinning that peace and the underpinning of Ukraine’s security, and that will require a real, physical commitment.”

Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also told LBC that he would support the UK sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The UK is taking a leading role in supporting Ukraine, which is why the Prime Minister committed £3 billion a year of military support for Ukraine for as long as it takes, and this year the UK will spend more than it ever has on military funding for Ukraine.

“Our focus remains on bolstering Ukraine’s defence, and we continue to push international partners to ramp up their financial support to Ukraine to ensure Putin loses.

“The Prime Minister has also made a clear commitment to speak regularly with President Zelensky, and have met in person six times, including hosting him at No 10 twice.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The British economy is 'broadly flat'

British economy 'broadly flat' as GDP grows slightly in November after two months of contraction

Biden

Joe Biden warns of dangers of ‘oligarchy’ of ultra-rich running United States

Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani first witness at trial over whether he keeps Florida home

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu claims Hamas backtracking on part of ceasefire deal, as agreement waits for Israeli Cabinet sign off

Fog in London

Brits face more travel chaos as heavy fog descends, with warnings of 'train and flight delays'

Cuba American Embassy

Cuba freeing prisoners after the US said it would lift terror designation

NATO Sec-Gen And Ukrainian President Zelensky Visit Downing Street

Starmer to visit Ukraine to sign 100-year partnership - as he claims countries are 'closer than ever'

President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025

Biden warns ‘oligarchy taking shape in America’ and takes credit for Gaza ceasefire in final address as US president

South Korea Martial Law

Lawyers say detained South Korean president will refuse further questioning

Professor Nicola Ranger, RCN chief executive said that "care that would have been seen prior to Covid as shocking has been normalised."

‘The system is broken’ - damning report reveals NHS patients 'dying in corridors and going undiscovered for hours'

James Clarkson, 20, from Carlisle, hit the £7,533,329 jackpot

Trainee gas engineer scoops more than £7million on the lottery - but has no plans to quit his job

The incident allegedly happened at the Strangers’ Bar in the Houses of Parliament, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff.

Police investigate drink spiking incident in Houses of Parliament bar

Ceasefire Deal Reached In Israel-Gaza War, According To Various Officials

Ceasefire explained: What does the deal between Israel and Hamas mean?

Mideast Wars Takeaways

What does the ceasefire agreement mean for Israel, Hamas and the Middle East?

People walk past stalls selling goods amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during previous Israeli strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, January 15, 2025

Charities welcome ceasefire but warn that ‘enormous’ increase in aid needed to alleviate suffering in Gaza

Bridget Phillipson

Bridget Phillipson to revive free speech laws following backlash from universities

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa Miners Dead

South African police end mine rescue operation with at least 78 dead

Protesters call for return of hostages after ceasefire deal was reached

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Family of Israeli hostages celebrate ceasefire deal following 'so many false dawns'
Drake (Ian West/PA)

Drake sues Universal Music for defamation related to Kendrick Lamar ‘diss’ track

World reacts to Gaza ceasefire deal

World reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after 15 months of fighting - as hostages to be 'released shortly'
Israel Palestinians

Officials claim Gaza ceasefire, but Israel says details still not ironed out

LIVE: Gaza ceasefire deal as it happens

LIVE: Joe Biden confirms Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to begin this weekend

The US has announced a fresh wave of sanctions on Russia

US announces fresh wave of sanctions on Russia ahead of Trump's return to White House

Israel Palestinians

Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire to pause Gaza war and release some hostages

Gaza ceasefire deal has been reached, Qatar confirms - as Biden announces US and Israeli hostage release

Gaza ceasefire deal reached, Qatar confirms - as Biden announces hostage release and 'permanent end to the war'
The app ban could come into effect on 19th January.

The US TikTok ban is 'un-American' and infringes on free speech, says father of star Charli D'Amelio

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News