UK in talks to 'put boots on the ground in Ukraine' as Starmer 'discusses peacekeeping force with Macron'

Starmer is said to have discussed sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine with Macron. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Britain is said to be in talks to send a peacekeeping force to Ukraine if a ceasefire deal with Russia is reached.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Keir Starmer is believed to have discussed the idea of deploying the army to the war-torn country with French president Emmanuel Macron during a recent visit to the UK.

But there is still more work to be done if any deal is to be reached, the Telegraph reported.

"There are challenges over what we could support, what would we want to support, and the broader question about the threat that those troops may be under and whether that is escalatory," a civil service source said.

Macron has been a key champion of sending a peacekeeping force to maintain the terms of any deal with Russia.

He has already discussed the idea with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt backs UK troops on Ukraine border, labelling it the 'only way' to secure ‘sustainable peace’

Read more: Starmer to visit Ukraine to sign 100-year partnership - as he claims countries are 'closer than ever'

Former Chair of RUSI says sending British troops to help with Russia peace deal would be 'risky'

It comes as Starmer flies out to Ukraine on Thursday in a bid to deepen security ties with the war-torn nation for generations to come.

Donald Trump is set to enter the White House on Monday, and has said he wants a swift end to the three-year war in Ukraine. Washington is Kyiv's largest backer.

Some in the UK want Britain to be part of a peacekeeping force after a deal, citing the country's long-term support for Kyiv. Others are concerned about the possibilities of escalating the situation into a conflict with Russia.

Conservative former defence ministers Grant Shapps and Gavin Williamson are among the backers of British participation in the peacekeeping efforts.

Shapps said: “The UK has been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine against Putin’s barbaric and illegal invasion, and we must now lead in offering a bold and unwavering path to Nato membership.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of Ukraine’s courage and the principles we claim to stand for.”

Jeremy Hunt believes British troops may be needed in a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

Williamson added: “We obviously all want to get to a situation where peace is restored in Ukraine, and it’s making sure that it’s only done in the interests of Ukraine.

“But there will be a need for underpinning that peace and the underpinning of Ukraine’s security, and that will require a real, physical commitment.”

Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also told LBC that he would support the UK sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The UK is taking a leading role in supporting Ukraine, which is why the Prime Minister committed £3 billion a year of military support for Ukraine for as long as it takes, and this year the UK will spend more than it ever has on military funding for Ukraine.

“Our focus remains on bolstering Ukraine’s defence, and we continue to push international partners to ramp up their financial support to Ukraine to ensure Putin loses.

“The Prime Minister has also made a clear commitment to speak regularly with President Zelensky, and have met in person six times, including hosting him at No 10 twice.”