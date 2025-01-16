Starmer to visit Ukraine to sign 100-year partnership - as he claims countries are 'closer than ever'

NATO Sec-Gen And Ukrainian President Zelensky Visit Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Sir Keir Starmer will visit Ukraine today for the first time as Prime Minister to sign a landmark 100-year partnership.

The PM will meet with President Zelenskyy later in a bid to deepen security ties with the war-torn nation for generations to come.

The historic visit comes just days before Donald Trump will return to the White House next week.

He has said he hopes to secure a deal to end the war with Russia within 24 hours.

The Prime Minister will today announce new support for the country - from more lethal aid to help for their economy.

It will bring together experts to advance scientific and technology partnerships, in areas such as healthcare and disease, agri-tech, space and drones, No10 said last night.

Sir Keir said today that the deal will take the friendship between Britain and Ukraine "to the next level".

The PM added: “Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure.

"Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level.

“This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come.

“The power of our long-term friendships cannot be underestimated.

"Supporting Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric invasion and rebuild a prosperous, sovereign future, is vital to this government’s foundation of security and our Plan for Change.

“Through this partnership, we are creating a strong economy that works for the British people, a safe country that protects our interests at home and abroad, and a prosperous society.”

The new treaty will help support businesses in the green economy, as well as groups including women and veterans.

Britain has already promised £3 billion of aid a year to Ukraine for as long as it takes.